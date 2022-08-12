Read full article on original website
College of the Redwoods Holding ‘Naming Ceremony’ at Eureka Campus August 17
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. The College of the Redwoods Foundation is hosting a ceremony to honor three individuals being recognized through the naming of facilities at the Eureka campus. The ceremony will take place on August 17 at 4:00 pm in the campus boardroom, located on the second floor of the Dr. Eugene Portugal Student Services & Administration Building.
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt County Superior Courthouse Needs to Get It Together, Says Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Arcata, CUNA and CUMBRE Humboldt Hosting Carlson Park Bike Rodeo on August 28
The City of Arcata Recreation Division in collaboration with CUNA and CUMBRE Humboldt is hosting a FREE Bike Rodeo event for all ages at Carlson Park in Valley West from 12–4 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Mad River Parkway East will be closed for a block party style event...
kymkemp.com
Share Your Thoughts on How to Develop Economic Growth in Humboldt County
The County of Humboldt’s upcoming efforts to update its broad economic development strategy is hitting the road and community meetings will be held in all corners of the county for input. Six public meetings will be held later in August and September, and all community members are invited to attend.
kymkemp.com
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
A Fortuna youth, Dillon Duke, is missing and his family is asking for the communities help to find him. They’ve asked us to share this poster.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Search and Rescue Announce the Certification of Ivy and Milo
The Humboldt County Search and Rescue announced via their Facebook page that after two years, Ivy and Milo are now a Mission Ready Area Team with the California Rescue Dog Association. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.
kymkemp.com
Winners of the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Women’s Juried Exhibition Announced
The Humboldt Arts Council in partnership with the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust is pleased to announce the award winners of the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Women’s Juried Exhibition as selected by juror Joan Gold. 234 Humboldt County Women Artists entered the juried exhibition with 114 works of art chosen for inclusion in the exhibition. 11 awards were presented on Saturday, August 6th prior to Arts Alive.
kymkemp.com
Artists Encouraged to Submit Art for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition
Calling all artists! The Humboldt Arts Council will be accepting entries for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our community of artists on Thursday, September 22nd from noon to 5 p.m. for the submission of works. The exhibition will run from October 1st to November 27th in the Thonson Gallery. An opening reception will be held October 1st, from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Saturday Night Arts Alive! The exhibition is sponsored by Recology Humboldt County.
kymkemp.com
St. Joe’s Nurses Complain Their Employers Aren’t Fixing a Broken Payroll System Nor Staffing Shortages
Registered nurses at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka participated in an informational picket on August 11 in front their workplace to “protest the administration’s refusal to address RNs’ deep concerns about chronic unsafe staffing and to demand that Providence correct ongoing payroll errors resulting in missing pay for hundreds of nurses,” announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU). So far, according to Union representatives and their members, no grand solution or effective mitigation efforts have been discussed or implemented. However, according to administrators, solutions are being worked on in order to address outstanding payments to employees.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek
Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
kymkemp.com
‘Secure and Hold,’ Firefighters Strengthen Their Grasp on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 16,924 acres (a growth of about 1700 acres) and firefighters have eked out another 3% containment so that the incident is now 15% contained. The Ammon Fire’s southeastern edge pushed over lines where firefighters had hoped to stop it, but, according to this...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Environmental Health Warns of Dangerous Bloom of Blue-Green Algae
Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week. Benjamin Dolf, a Supervising Environmental Health Specialist with the Humboldt County Department...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect
This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt’s First Obon Festival this Sunday
Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) present Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Arcata Playhouse. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors. The festival at the Playhouse will include a blessing by a Buddhist priest, stories and Obon traditions, an altar, Asian and Pacific Islander food vendors, children’s activities, music, bon dancing and more. For more on this event, visit the Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity website at hapihumboldt.org.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com
K9 Nordy, Retired Fortuna Police Dog, Passes
Information from the Facebook page of the Fortuna Police:. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of retired Fortuna Police Officer K9 Nordy. K9 Nordy joined the Fortuna Police Department in 2014. K9 Nordy served with two handlers during his time with the Fortuna Police Department. K9 Nordy served with Officer Soeth from 2014-2015 and then he served with Sergeant Primofiore from 2016-2019.
