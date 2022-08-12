ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

College of the Redwoods Holding ‘Naming Ceremony’ at Eureka Campus August 17

This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. The College of the Redwoods Foundation is hosting a ceremony to honor three individuals being recognized through the naming of facilities at the Eureka campus. The ceremony will take place on August 17 at 4:00 pm in the campus boardroom, located on the second floor of the Dr. Eugene Portugal Student Services & Administration Building.
EUREKA, CA
Humboldt County, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Winners of the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Women’s Juried Exhibition Announced

The Humboldt Arts Council in partnership with the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust is pleased to announce the award winners of the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Women’s Juried Exhibition as selected by juror Joan Gold. 234 Humboldt County Women Artists entered the juried exhibition with 114 works of art chosen for inclusion in the exhibition. 11 awards were presented on Saturday, August 6th prior to Arts Alive.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Artists Encouraged to Submit Art for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition

Calling all artists! The Humboldt Arts Council will be accepting entries for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our community of artists on Thursday, September 22nd from noon to 5 p.m. for the submission of works. The exhibition will run from October 1st to November 27th in the Thonson Gallery. An opening reception will be held October 1st, from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Saturday Night Arts Alive! The exhibition is sponsored by Recology Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

St. Joe’s Nurses Complain Their Employers Aren’t Fixing a Broken Payroll System Nor Staffing Shortages

Registered nurses at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka participated in an informational picket on August 11 in front their workplace to “protest the administration’s refusal to address RNs’ deep concerns about chronic unsafe staffing and to demand that Providence correct ongoing payroll errors resulting in missing pay for hundreds of nurses,” announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU). So far, according to Union representatives and their members, no grand solution or effective mitigation efforts have been discussed or implemented. However, according to administrators, solutions are being worked on in order to address outstanding payments to employees.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek

Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)

kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Humboldt’s First Obon Festival this Sunday

Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) present Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Arcata Playhouse. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors. The festival at the Playhouse will include a blessing by a Buddhist priest, stories and Obon traditions, an altar, Asian and Pacific Islander food vendors, children’s activities, music, bon dancing and more. For more on this event, visit the Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity website at hapihumboldt.org.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

K9 Nordy, Retired Fortuna Police Dog, Passes

Information from the Facebook page of the Fortuna Police:. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of retired Fortuna Police Officer K9 Nordy. K9 Nordy joined the Fortuna Police Department in 2014. K9 Nordy served with two handlers during his time with the Fortuna Police Department. K9 Nordy served with Officer Soeth from 2014-2015 and then he served with Sergeant Primofiore from 2016-2019.
FORTUNA, CA

