This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic...
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
cbs4indy.com
Mild, drier week ahead for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A drier week with mild temperatures is on the way for Indianapolis!. After the showers moved through Indiana today, a rainbow set over Memorial Stadium on Indiana University’s campus in Bloomington. Angela Ganote snapped this picture while moving her child in on campus Sunday. A mild...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana students can design ‘I Voted’ stickers for upcoming election
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana wants students to design the next “I Voted” stickers for the upcoming 2022 election. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a statewide competition encouraging students in kindergarten through 12th grade to come up with their own designs. The contest is open to all...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Dunes named best place to watch sunset in Indiana
For some people, the sunset is one of the highlights of their day: a moment to wind down and reflect as the sun sets amid a dazzling backdrop of purple, pink and orange hues. The sun sets 365 times a year, but some sunsets are arguably more memorable than others.
cbs4indy.com
Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo all the same work’
INDIANAPOLIS — After less than three years of wear-and-tear, IndyGo is spending more than $5 million to repair damaged pavement and pay for station improvements along its 12-mile-long Red Line route connecting Broad Ripple with the University of Indianapolis through downtown and Fountain Square. ”It’s very disappointing after all...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last year, hundreds of illegal firearms have been seized by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The task force was established one year ago, and law enforcement from across central Indiana are touting the program’s success. Just last week, investigators with the task force...
cbs4indy.com
INDOT announces road closure on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Those who drive on the northwest side of Indianapolis will need to know about an upcoming road closure. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Georgetown Road will close between West 56th Street and Lafayette Road for bridge work on I-65. INDOT said the official detour...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD launches free effort to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been an ongoing problem for years. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officials say catalytic converter thefts have seen an uptick in recent months, leaving Hoosiers to deal with costly repairs. “99% of the cars that are on the road today have a catalytic converter on them,” said...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man rescued after getting lost on Alaska’s Mount Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Juneau Mountain Rescue team helped an Indiana man find his way after he got lost on Mount Juneau. Officials say 49-year-old Brian Klem of Franklin called for help around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. He told rescuers he started hiking Mount Juneau around noon and could not find his way back.
cbs4indy.com
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. The budget also includes nearly $400 million in capital improvements in 2023. Among those projects is another $25 million to fix broken down neighborhood streets in Indianapolis. Sylvester...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD looking for robber who hit victim in head with gun at gas pump
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who hit a man in the head with a handgun while he was pumping gas on the near west side earlier this month. According to police, the victim was filling up a vehicle around 10:50 p.m....
cbs4indy.com
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution
INDIANAPOLIS — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution. The company announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The recall comes after diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. The solution is used on food processing equipment.
cbs4indy.com
Former Attorney General Curtis Hill among candidates vying for vacant second Congressional district position
INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline for the Indiana Republican Party to decide who will be running to fill the vacancy left by the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death is approaching. Candidates are stepping forward to show their interest. Governor Eric Holcomb called for a special election to fill the...
cbs4indy.com
Sunday rain chances before a drier week
INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for early Sunday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana early Sunday morning. Heavy downpours and brief strong winds will be present. Drier for the rest of Sunnday. Cloudy skies will stick around Sunday afternoon. But...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday. The Shelbyville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating a battery incident that happened on August 12 at Horseshoe Racing and Casino. A man was found in the stables with injuries consistent with a battery.
cbs4indy.com
USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099...
cbs4indy.com
Brothers in Columbus use lemonade stand to give back
COLUMBUS — A trio of brothers in Columbus are using their business to give back. They have a lemonade stand, and they take the money from that to show appreciation. “The lemonade stand is basically us learning to be entrepreneurs, but it’s not just that,” said oldest brother Kimale Freeman.
cbs4indy.com
Here’s when Hagerstown plays in the Little League World Series
WILLAMSPORT, Pa. – Hagerstown will start what it hopes will be a long run in the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 18. The team will play Davenport Southeast (Iowa), which defeated Webb City (Missouri) 4-3 Friday to win the Midwest Region. The game will air on ESPN at 3 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called...
