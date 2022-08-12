Airbnbs and hotels dominate the accommodation space these days, but in my experience, neither the quaintest hotel nor the homiest Airbnb has the particular charms of a good old bed and breakfast. In San Diego, all those classic charms also come with access to some of Southern California’s best beaches and a lively downtown area that earned the city the nickname of “America’s finest.” There aren’t too many bed and breakfasts in San Diego, but between the city and the immediate area nearby, there’s a handful that are bound to make your next SoCal trip extra charming. Here are five San Diego bed and breakfasts that showcase the best of the area.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO