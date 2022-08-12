The Goodyear Police Department has launched a new form of community outreach, hosting its first day camp for differently abled students on July 28. Led by Goodyear officers and firefighters, the Exceptional Student Day Camp was attended by local students in sixth through 12th grades and their families. Its goal is to expose differently abled students with first responders, providing a fun and safe environment for them to learn safety skills. The Goodyear Police Department is one of the first agencies to take part in this event.

