West Valley View
Letters to the Editor
As a member of Arizona’s thriving small-business sector, I wish to remind folks the 2017 tax cuts allowed businesses like ours the ability to provide a stronger, more secure workforce. We increased wages and made America more competitive. While we know our family dairy producing Arizona’s best goat cheese has brought momentary joy to people, the jobs we offer have given them so much more. We have made lives better.
West Valley View
Phoenix, MCCCD partner to kick-start workforce development
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, interim chancellor of the Maricopa Community Colleges, have announced a new partnership called Route to Relief. The new program, supported by the city’s federal pandemic relief dollars, provides free tuition, monthly stipends and employment assistance in eligible programs across the 10 Maricopa Community Colleges — including Estrella Mountain Community College — in high-demand workforce areas such as semiconductors, health care, bioscience, manufacturing and information technology to eligible individuals.
West Valley View
Goodyear police host first Exceptional Student Day Camp
The Goodyear Police Department has launched a new form of community outreach, hosting its first day camp for differently abled students on July 28. Led by Goodyear officers and firefighters, the Exceptional Student Day Camp was attended by local students in sixth through 12th grades and their families. Its goal is to expose differently abled students with first responders, providing a fun and safe environment for them to learn safety skills. The Goodyear Police Department is one of the first agencies to take part in this event.
