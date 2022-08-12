ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention

The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
Phillies get significant Bryce Harper injury update

Bryce Harper is working his way back to the Philadelphia Phillies. Ever since suffering a broken thumb, Harper has been sidelined and rehabbing. The latest injury update for the 2021 National League MVP will please Philadelphia and its fans. Harper will take batting practice in Philadelphia while the Phillies wrap up a series against the […] The post Phillies get significant Bryce Harper injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies have encouraging update on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies may be getting a major injury reinforcement back fairly soon based on the information they gave Sunday. Outfielder Bryce Harper is poised to take batting practice on Monday for the first time since he fractured his thumb in June. Manager Rob Thomson added that the next step after that will be to send Harper on a minor league rehab assignment.
