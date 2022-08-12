ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Comments / 0

Related
cannonbeachgazette.com

Coaster Theatre Playhouse offers musical theatre audition workshop

Dreamed of singing on stage as part of a musical production but not sure how to prepare for the auditions? The Coaster Theatre Playhouse is offering a free musical theatre audition workshop to introduce the musical audition process. Open to ages 12 and older, the workshop will be from 1...
CANNON BEACH, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Not all STR money leaves the community

There has been a lot of discussion over the last couple of years about Short Term rentals. I am a Co Owner with my wife and business partner of a Vacation Rental management company in Cannon Beach and feel it is time to speak up. One of the things that was said to me and was even conveyed in a local meeting is that “We are only out to make Money and do not care about our communities. Well I can tell you that is the farthest thing from the truth. I grew up in Clatsop County. I raised my family here and 3 of our 4 children have put their roots down here and are raising their families here as well. Seeing our communities thrive has always been at the forefront of what I would like to see. I have seen many changes, some for the worse and some for the better. The one constant is we have always had tourism here. First it was to supplement what logging and fishing didn’t cover. Then as things changed it has become the primary economic driver for Clatsop county. We currently have 32 employees that depend on the rentals we manage to provide for their family. They take great pride in their work and their community. We provide a full range of benefits including paying 100% of our full time employees health care premium. Our employees are part of this community. They are involved in all aspects from volunteering in local events to being involved with their churches. We also use local vendors to help maintain and keep up these properties. So when someone says all the money from short term rentals leaves the area that is just not true. This group is a large economic engine for both Local small business and our tax base.
CANNON BEACH, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Neighborhoods are for neighbors

My family moved to Cove Beach in 2001 and the only reason for us to be in Cove Beach is that it is truly a quiet, peaceful, magical place. We love the rugged wildness of the area, and the natural beauty that makes all of Clatsop County a wonderful place to live. But what makes our neighborhood “home” is not the scenery. It’s our neighbors. The retirees, the families whose young children attend our community school started by neighborhood parents 40 years ago, the veteran, the builder, the artisan. Each family is a thread in the fabric of our community.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Green, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Both sides of the Clatsop County Short Term Rental issue as it hits home

A group of Clatsop County residents (North Coast Neighbors United) are currently gathering signatures from Clatsop County voters to place a referendum on the ballot. This group has filed a prospective petition challenging the new Clatsop County ordinance that would open licensing of vacation rentals in rural residential neighborhoods of Clatsop County. This group’s opinion is that “neighborhoods are for families, not vacation rental businesses.”
kptv.com

Passenger dies in rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-205 near milepost 29. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-150 was northbound when it went off the roadway to the left, rolled and came to a rest in the grassy median.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Police Arrest Burglary Suspects Caught In Act Today August 13th

Today, August 13th at approximately 2:15pm a Tillamook resident called 911 after they witnessed two male subjects break a window on a house near Grove Ave in an attempt to illegally gain entry. Your Tillamook Police Department Officers were in the area almost immediately from different directions and located the two male suspects as they ran from the residence. Mr. Draven Hughes age 18 and Mr. Dominic Reeves age 19, were arrested and lodged in the Tillamook County Jail on recommended charges of Attempted Burglary 1, Criminal Mischief II and Criminal Trespass. Mr. Reeves was also arrested on numerous warrants out of the Tillamook County Circuit Court.
TILLAMOOK, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sweeney
Sandy Post

Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27

Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
SEASIDE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro set to turn rural Jackson East area to industrial zone

The area north of the airport was added to the UGB. Now, officials are preparing to open it up to industrial development. Hillsboro officials are finalizing a long and contentious process to redesignate a chunk of rural land in North Hillsboro for industrial and urban use. Plans for the Jackson East area — so-called because it's east of Jackson School Road ­— are to expand the inventory of developable industrial land. But many of the residents who live there have been fighting for years to maintain a residential designation. Homeowners worry that if Jackson East is designated as an...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musical Theatre#The Theatre#Come To Life#Design#Performing#Musical Theater#Playhouse#Colonel Mustard
850wftl.com

Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill

HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy