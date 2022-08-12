ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives Market#Bitcoin Magazine#Contract Price#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Changenow#Btc
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Is $25,000 the next supply level for BTC holders

Bitcoin has resumed its affinity for the upside after the slight retracement last week and relative uncertainty earlier this week. That uncertainty was caused as the market eagerly anticipated inflation data which turned out softer than anticipated. The lower inflation data boosted investors’ sentiment. Hence, encouraging an overall bullish outlook....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
zycrypto.com

Two Factors Set To Trigger Massive Demand For Bitcoin — Skybridge’s Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci has not rescinded his support for BTC and crypto in general despite troubling market conditions. The founder and CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital is known for his constant endorsement of BTC. In a recent interview, Scaramucci highlighted two catalysts of mass demand for the asset class. Anthony...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022

Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL) Way Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in One On-Chain Metric, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says Solana (SOL) is showing promise as it leads Ethereum (ETH) in one critical on-chain metric. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen showing Solana with exponentially more transactions per day than Ethereum.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Will Beat Gold As Store Of Value, MicroStrategy CEO Says

Bitcoin always has big names behind its back, and – why not?. According to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, the emergence of Bitcoin as an investment could herald the end of gold as an asset class in the long run. Saylor, the outgoing CEO of MicroStrategy and a crypto bull,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy