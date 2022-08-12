Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘A completely different pitcher,’ Braxton Garrett is bright spot for in lost season for Miami
Braxton Garrett’s 2021 season ended on as sour a note as he could have possibly imagined. His three-inning outing against the Atlanta Braves was the “worst outing in my baseball career,” the starting pitcher said Sunday, and sent him into the offseason searching for some kind of reinvention.
Harry Caray’s grandson Chip reacts to ‘Field of Dreams’ Game’s bizarre hologram that had Twitter buzzing
The MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams” Game has had some touching moments recently — including Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad having a catch — but Thursday’s tilt had one incredibly bizarre occurrence. Iconic Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was digitally recreated on the Fox broadcast to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.
White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push
The Chicago White Sox are still in reach of both the AL Central title and a Wild Card spot. However, they were handed a concerning injury on Friday night as star Luis Robert sprained his left wrist. Thankfully, his X-rays came back negative and he’s just listed as day-to-day for now. Luis Robert left the […] The post White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Takeaways from Chicago Bears preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs
Soldier field was where it was, as the Chicago Bears took the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for their
Andy Reid chimes in on conditions at Soldier Field
The dried-up, brown spots on Soldier Field's grass were visible from the worst seats in the house. A concert destroyed some of the grass in one of the endzones and left the field in shambles. The grass was covered in brown, dry spots with holes and shoddy conditions overall. The...
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown: 25 recognizable athletes who played in football showcase
Over 25 years, numerous Greater Cincinnati high school football players have advanced their careers from the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown to the next level. While not all made the pros, some were pretty solid high school and college players that you may remember. From the beginning:Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown football...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s when Hagerstown plays in the Little League World Series
WILLAMSPORT, Pa. – Hagerstown will start what it hopes will be a long run in the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 18. The team will play Davenport Southeast (Iowa), which defeated Webb City (Missouri) 4-3 Friday to win the Midwest Region. The game will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. If that score […]
Cincinnati, August 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Woodward Career Technical High School football team will have a game with West Clermont High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00. Woodward Career Technical High SchoolWest Clermont High School.
Comments / 0