Dyersville, IA

ClutchPoints

Harry Caray’s grandson Chip reacts to ‘Field of Dreams’ Game’s bizarre hologram that had Twitter buzzing

The MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams” Game has had some touching moments recently — including Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad having a catch — but Thursday’s tilt had one incredibly bizarre occurrence. Iconic Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was digitally recreated on the Fox broadcast to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.
ClutchPoints

White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push

The Chicago White Sox are still in reach of both the AL Central title and a Wild Card spot. However, they were handed a concerning injury on Friday night as star Luis Robert sprained his left wrist. Thankfully, his X-rays came back negative and he’s just listed as day-to-day for now. Luis Robert left the […] The post White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
Community Policy