Inside Nova
InFive: Campaign cash, winery for sale and a cool day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The development industry has pumped more than $118,000 into the local campaign committees for seven members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and contributed at least $333,000 to two of their congressional campaigns. 4. Winery for sale. Dream...
Inside Nova
Region's home price keep rising, but at a slower pace
The cooling local and national homes market is taking a chunk out of home-appreciation rates, but in the Washington area they remain on an upward trajectory. The median sales price for properties that went to closing across the Washington area in July was $562,766, up 2.3 percent but representing the lowest year-over-year price gain since June 2020.
Inside Nova
Column: Will variable speed limits help congestion on I-95?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” Richmond news anchor Elizabeth Holmes quipped in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless drivers who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping...
Inside Nova
One-time Arlington candidate makes bid for state Senate in Shenandoah Valley
A quarter-century after he ran for the lower house of the legislature from Arlington, John Massoud is now angling for a seat in its upper house, representing the Shenandoah Valley. Massoud, a taxicab-company executive, has launched a bid for the state Senate’s newly redrawn 1st District, which includes parts of...
Inside Nova
State audit audit pinpoints what went wrong during I-95 snowstorm gridlock
A new report by Virginia’s inspector general reveals glaring missteps by state agencies during the massive snowstorm in January that shut down Interstate 95 and left motorists stranded for days. The 29-page audit by IG Michael Westfall of the actions taken by the Virginia departments of transportation, emergency management...
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
Inside Nova
Va. hospitals saluted for working to establish paternity
Just over three-quarters of unmarried mothers who gave birth in Virginia hospitals in 2021 had the paternity of their children established, an increase from 2020 and a positive step, state officials said. The Virginia Paternity Establishment Program, or VPEP, offers unmarried parents the opportunity to establish paternity for newborn children....
Inside Nova
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
Inside Nova
Virginia schools reporting vacancies despite salary hikes
(The Center Square) – Despite Virginia teacher salaries continuing to rise, many school districts are reporting teacher shortages as students return to class for the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2022 biennial budget negotiations, lawmakers agreed to raise teacher salaries by 10% over two years – 5% during the...
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Inside Nova
McLean church marks 150 years of service to community
Interfaith congregations from throughout the region have joined together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historically black Shiloh Baptist Church at 8310 Turning Leaf Lane in McLean, with additional special activities on the way. The religious center has supported area residents through times of segregation, women’s right to vote,...
Inside Nova
Campaign cash flowing ahead of Prince William's 2023 elections
The development industry has pumped more than $118,000 into the local campaign committees for seven members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and contributed at least $333,000 to two of their congressional campaigns. The current iteration of the Board of County Supervisors has collected $285,930 between taking office...
Inside Nova
Demand for mental health services in Virginia outpaces expectations
At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at...
Inside Nova
Firefighters rescue cat in Loudoun County house fire
A Friday house fire in the Lucketts area of Loudoun County displaced a family of four. On Friday afternoon, the homeowner called 911 cal reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, Md., responded along with numerous command officers, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Inside Nova
'Like an explosion’: At least 14 hurt as car crashes into building in Arlington
At least 14 people were hurt, including eight who are in the hospital, after a car slammed into a building Friday evening in Arlington. Arlington County police told WTOP the crash happened at North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard at the Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant just before 7 p.m.
Inside Nova
Police: Arlington man arrested in Seven Corners homicide, fire
Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
Inside Nova
Throw on the Go: Axe throwing made mobile by a group of friends
“Aside from [being] friends, we’re very different people, which makes it work well,” Axe Addicts Co-Founder Sean Love said. The mobile axe throwing company out of Gainesville has been around for a year, a passion project of a group of friends with very different expertise. Sean brings business...
Inside Nova
Divers enjoy strong showing at all-star meet
With the highest point total of any female diver in the competition, Overlee pool’s Michayla Eisenberg won the girls senior division at the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star competition. Eisenberg finished first in the 1-meter diving event at Fairfax Station pool with a 214.3 total score, ahead...
Inside Nova
Golfers receive plenty of tournament action
Of the local high-school golf teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, the McLean Highlanders have enjoyed the most success during the early season portion of the 2022 fall schedule with top finishes in three different 18-hole tournaments. The McLean A team was seventh with a 325 score at...
Inside Nova
High school football notebook: Osbourn Park, Colgan football see increased numbers
To elevate turnout as first-year head coaches in their programs, Colgan’s Reggie Scott and Osbourn Park’s Marsel Wells focused on building relationships. As a result of their efforts, both are optimistic their programs can field freshman teams in 2022 after going without them the season before. Scott said...
