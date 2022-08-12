ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clear, cool tonight; Dry, sunny weekend ahead

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Clear, cool, and comfy tonight
  • Showers return Sat. Night - Sunday
  • Below normal highs through next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cool and comfortable overnight. Low temperatures expected in the lower to middle 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bka2C_0hEQie4E00
Friday Evening Weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enCg5_0hEQie4E00
Friday Evening Weather

TOMORROW: Nice weather continues! It will be a cool start in the 50s. Highs climb to around 80 for the afternoon. Sunshine to start the day then clouds increase. A few showers arrive Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A slight chance for showers passes through early in the day, then mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower again Sunday afternoon. High temperatures run below average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmIK9_0hEQie4E00
Friday Evening Weather

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures continue to be comfortable with highs on either side of 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: A warm and dry day Tuesday with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm for Wednesday. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs around 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Another dry and warm day with a few clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Evening 7 Day Forecast: August 12, 2022 Comfortable weather with a few showers possible this weekend.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/29 Friday morning forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert this evening for isolated downpours.Forecast: Today will be warm and humid with some showers around, especially this afternoon and evening. Not all of the models have the evening wave of showers materializing, but the potential is there for a couple of downpours. The showers wrap up overnight with temps falling to around 70 in the city with 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: It will still be nice on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it will be more humid with perhaps a stray shower. Expect highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Quiet and mostly sunny

Happy Sunday! Other than some more high clouds around today, it'll be another nice one to finish out the weekend.Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 80s.Things stay quiet tonight with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s for the NW suburbs. We can't completely rule out a rouge shower in southern parts of the area, but it will most likely remain dry.For Monday, things turn a bit unsettled as an upper-level low develops nearby. While we'll still see some sun, it'll be a cloudier day with a few showers around. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sunny Skies#Cox Media Group
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Expect downpours and street flooding

Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

UK heatwave: Why do thunderstorms happen after hot weather?

The Met Office has issued a “danger to life” thunderstorm warning as torrential rain is expected to hit much the UK after a four-day heatwave.Heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause flooding in both cities and rural areas, but it won’t be enough to end the drought declared on Friday, experts have warned.Here we answer some key questions about thunderstorms and why they happen during prolonged hot weather.Why do thunderstorms happen during heatwaves?The hot weather and humidity during a heatwave creates ideal conditions for thunderstorms.According to the Met Office, thunderstorms develop when the atmosphere is unstable and there is moisture.This is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week

A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scotland under thunderstorm warning as heavy rain expected on Tuesday

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Scotland on Tuesday, following a similar warning  for thunderstorms on Monday.The Met Office announced the warning in southern and eastern Scotland between midnight and 10am on Tuesday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Rain for southern and eastern ScotlandTuesday 00:00 - 10:00Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YWKq6zeBOV— Met Office (@metoffice) August 15, 2022Rain, which the forecaster said would be “heavy at times”, could lead to travel disruption.The news comes as a thunderstorm warning covered most of Scotland on Monday, with the Met Office saying a “large” storm was moving north east in...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy