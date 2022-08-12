Clear, cool tonight; Dry, sunny weekend ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clear, cool, and comfy tonight

Showers return Sat. Night - Sunday

Below normal highs through next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cool and comfortable overnight. Low temperatures expected in the lower to middle 50s.

Friday Evening Weather

TOMORROW: Nice weather continues! It will be a cool start in the 50s. Highs climb to around 80 for the afternoon. Sunshine to start the day then clouds increase. A few showers arrive Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A slight chance for showers passes through early in the day, then mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower again Sunday afternoon. High temperatures run below average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures continue to be comfortable with highs on either side of 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: A warm and dry day Tuesday with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm for Wednesday. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs around 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Another dry and warm day with a few clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

