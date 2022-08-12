ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Uses Cambridge Mechatronics' SMA OIS Technology

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd (CML) is pleased to announce that its Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) actuator has been selected to enable Optical Image Stabilisation in Xiaomi’s newly launched foldable handset, the Mix Fold 2.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 incorporating CML’s SMA technology. (Image is copyright of Xiaomi Corporation) (Photo: Business Wire)

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a beautiful 8.02-inch foldable display, and a very impressive camera specification. The main rear camera is a 50MP sensor from Sony, with world leading optical image stabilisation enabled using CML’s Shape Memory Alloy actuator technology.

The unique properties of Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) material lend themselves well to produce actuators for applications requiring high force in a miniature form factor. The ongoing trend for large format image sensors with large, heavy optics in smartphone cameras has fuelled the success of SMA to displace conventional electromagnetic actuators in high-end handsets.

A key advantage of SMA technology over conventional alternatives is the lack of magnets in the actuator design. The magnets used in Voice Coil Motor (VCM) actuators can cause interference with RF components or other cameras inside the handset. The Mix Fold 2 also incorporates strong magnets to latch the handset closed when not in use. By adopting SMA technology, Xiaomi gain the flexibility to optimise the layout of the components in the handset and avoid any magnetic interference on the camera system.

CML’s actuator designs are shipping in high volume in multiple premium smartphones. For more details about Cambridge Mechatronics and SMA technology, please get in touch.

About Cambridge Mechatronics

Cambridge Mechatronics Limited (CML) is a world-leading developer of mechanical, optical, electrical, silicon and software designs for system level solutions using its Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) platform technology. Solutions such as actuators based on SMA wire (which is as thin as a human hair) can be controlled to the accuracy of the wavelength of light. These actuators are particularly suited to applications that require high levels of precision and force, in a fast, compact and lightweight design.

#Mechatronics#Ois#Design#Smart Phone#Cml#Sma#Xiaomi Corporation#Xiaomi Mix Fold 2#Voice Coil Motor
