ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Chery Fully Embarks on the New Energy Layout

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tC8r_0hEQiLUX00

So far, Chery has established a research and development system covering six research and development centers in North America, Europe and Shanghai. It has applied more than 23000 patents and authorized more than 14000 patents (of which the invention patent accounts for 1/3).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005012/en/

In the future, the Group will focus its businesses in new energy and intelligent network. It will be committed to constructing three vehicle platforms, namely, intelligent pure electricity, high performance and hybrid power; it will perfect the layout of battery, motor and electronic control to realize the deep integration of battery technology, electric drive technology, power software, as well as the leading breakthrough of battery charging and changing technologies; it will focus on the intelligent network to make the development and layout of core technologies such as electrical architecture, over-the-air (OTA) technology, big data and interactive ecology come true, and realize the differentiated intelligent experience.

As China’s first automobile enterprise that exports vehicles, CKD spare parts, engines and vehicle manufacturing technologies and equipment overseas, Chery has never ceased its pursuit for the global market. Up to now, it’s products has been exported to more than 80 countries and regions; it has 10 overseas factories as well as more than 1500 overseas distributors and service outlets, cumulatively serving 10 million users.

Upholding the original intention of “Adhering to the Mastering of Core Technologies”, Chery was praised as “Technology Chery” at the beginning of its establishment. Thanks to the six research and development centers and more than 5000 research and development of elites, it has formed the technical advantages in terms of traditional fuel technology, new energy and intelligent field. After more than 20 years of exploration, Chery has established a complete industrial layout including four vehicle platforms, five general subsystems and seven core technologies, which enables its EQ1 model to lead among the micro pure electric vehicles in China and even the world. In terms of intelligent field, Chery has gradually upgraded the intelligent industry in the whole life cycle of research and development, manufacturing, marketing and service, taking the lead in achieving the mass production and marketing of the model equipped with ADAS technology.

Facebook: Chery Italia

link: https://www.facebook.com/cheryitalia

Facebook: Chery Spain

link: https://www.facebook.com/Chery-Espa%C3%B1a-105827098547919

Facebook: Chery France

link: https://www.facebook.com/Chery-France-111673837955296

Facebook: Chery Germany

link: https://www.facebook.com/Chery-Germany-106979888430597

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005012/en/

CONTACT: Zhijie Zhou

zhouzhijie@mychery.com

+86 18315371973

KEYWORD: ITALY EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE SOFTWARE ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS NETWORKS ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY

SOURCE: Chery

PUB: 08/12/2022 03:00 AM/DISC: 08/12/2022 03:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

China's demand for electric vehicles doubles, making it the biggest and fastest growing EV market

Rising fuel prices have made electric vehicles a more attractive option than ever. A Canalys study shows that electric vehicles (EVs) have continued to grow in demand, with 4.2 million vehicles sold worldwide in the first half of 2022, 63% growth from the first half of 2021. The majority of electric vehicles were sold in mainland China with the US only constituting a tiny sliver of the market.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Zinc-ion Batteries Can Accelerate The Transition To Renewable Energy

Lithium-ion batteries are currently the industry standard in residential energy storage but constraints in the lithium supply chain are hindering growth in this market. This has led to renewed interest in new battery technologies made with abundant and affordable raw materials. Zinc-ion batteries are a promising lithium-ion substitute, pairing the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Poland: 'Huge' amounts of chemical waste dumped into river

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover. Tons of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder’s banks over the past two weeks but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, vowed that Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account. “Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped in the Oder River with full awareness of the risks and consequences,” he said in a video on Facebook. “We will not let this matter go. We will not rest until the guilty are severely punished.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Alternative Energy#Automotive Manufacturing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chery Fully Embarks#Group
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan says China planning invasion, but US says it’s not imminent

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Taiwan’s top diplomat said Tuesday that China’s military drills show it is preparing for invasion of the island but a top U.S. defense official says Beijing is trying to change the status quo gradually and an attempted takeover is not imminent.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
The Associated Press

NFE and Apollo Funds Complete $2 Billion LNG Maritime Joint Venture, Establishing Energos Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE”) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today reported they have completed the previously announced Joint Venture (the “JV” or the “Platform”), establishing a platform which now owns and operates 11 liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) infrastructure vessels consisting of Floating Storage and Regasification assets, Floating Storage vessels and LNG carriers. The Platform has been named Energos Infrastructure (“Energos”) and is owned approximately 80% by Apollo-managed funds and 20% by NFE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005676/en/ Apollo and NFE have additionally announced the Energos executive team, led by newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Arthur Regan. Regan is a veteran maritime industry Chief Executive and Apollo operating partner, having established and led both publicly-traded and private equity-owned maritime enterprises over the past three decades. He began his career as an officer on merchant ships, including sailing as captain. Regan will also serve as director on the Energos Board. In addition, Kevin Kilcullen has been named Chief Financial Officer of Energos. Kilcullen was previously CFO at publicly-traded Diamond S Shipping until the closing of its recent merger transaction.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars

Methane is almost thirty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2. Researchers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research therefore scan the entire globe for large methane leaks. A landfill in Buenos Aires turns out to emit tens of tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars. They also detect large emissions from landfills in India and Pakistan, identifying new low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change. The work was published on August 10 in Science Advances.
INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Kia and Hyundai Plan To Build New EV Manufacturing Plant In Georgia

Are Kia and Hyundai planning to build a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Georgia in order to qualify for the new U.S. federal electric vehicle incentives? That is the question that popped into my mind after the recent news about the U.S. Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
GEORGIA STATE
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
TIME

Mongolia’s Prime Minister Wants to Transform the Country. That Means Looking Beyond Russia and China

In a wood-paneled office Mongolia’s prime minister, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, sits in front of a gilt framed painting that depicts a warrior and fawn. “It’s called Hero Going to War, by the Mongolian painter Otgontuvden Badam,” explains the chief of staff. But, sandwiched between Russia and China, the last thing Mongolia needs is war or heroics of any kind.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy