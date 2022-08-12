Letter: Parental involvement the best child support

This letter is in response to the Aug. 2 article headlined “Pitt County marks Child Support Services Month.”

I read about the importance Family Support Services gives to paternity establishment, enactment of support obligations, and collection, distribution, and enforcement of child support.

But what about the child’s right to have equal access to both parents?

Isn’t the time a mother or father can spend with a child just as important as the money they can spend? To a child, the emotional support each parent can provide is as significant as the economic support.

National Family Day is the fourth Monday in September. We need to be aware that noncustodial parents are still part of their child’s family and the time they can spend with their kids is indispensable.

Perhaps the Pitt County Department of Social Services should dedicate September as Parental Involvement Services Month.

Don Mathis

San Antonio, Texas