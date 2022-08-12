ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rain chances increase this weekend

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a few afternoon storms to develop today. The rain chance increases to 40% in the afternoon and early evening. Some of the heaviest downpours will be east I-75 later in the day.

The coverage of rain is still slightly below average for mid August, and it will be hot with highs in the low-mid 90s.

Rain chances increase to 50% Saturday afternoon, and highs will be back in the low to mid 90s.

A stalled cold front to our north will help to enhance the amount of rain we get Sunday. With winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico, we could see some showers in the morning and through the afternoon. The rain chance is 70%.

The earlier rain means it won’t be quite as hot. Highs stay in the low 90s, and the rain tapers off during the early evening hours.

The higher rain chances stick around for Monday, and once again, we could get morning rain as well.

Some slightly drier air lowers our rain chance on Tuesday, but the pattern of earlier showers is still in the forecast. The onshore wind pattern and the potential for morning rain continue for most of next week

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

