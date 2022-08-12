Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith team up with Jared James Nichols and Warren Haynes on Jimmy Hall’s upcoming solo album

Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Buddy Guy teams up with Jason Isbell for new single Gunsmoke Blues
Buddy Guy and Jason Isbell have teamed up for brand new single Gunsmoke Blues, a powerful track addressing gun violence and school shootings in the USA. The song will form part of the blues legend’s upcoming record The Blues Don’t Lie which will be his 34th studio album, and is set for release September 30.
