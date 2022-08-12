ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith team up with Jared James Nichols and Warren Haynes on Jimmy Hall’s upcoming solo album

By Crystal Koe
guitar.com
 3 days ago
guitar.com

Buddy Guy teams up with Jason Isbell for new single Gunsmoke Blues

Buddy Guy and Jason Isbell have teamed up for brand new single Gunsmoke Blues, a powerful track addressing gun violence and school shootings in the USA. The song will form part of the blues legend’s upcoming record The Blues Don’t Lie which will be his 34th studio album, and is set for release September 30.
Warren Haynes
Gregg Allman
Josh Smith
Joe Bonamassa
Jared James Nichols
AOL Corp

'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”

20 years old? 20?! I’m not one for singing competition shows, but when you stumble upon something like this you have to take note of it… During Season 20 auditions for American Idol, a baby-faced kid by the name of Luke Taylor gave the judges and audience way more than could be expected from someone still in college that quite honestly looks like he should still be in high school. We all had that kid in class whose voice dropped […] The post 20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
