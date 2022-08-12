Read full article on original website
Related
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router
Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
MeLE QuieterHD3 fanless mini PC
Chinese hardware manufacturer MeLE has created a new fanless mini PC system offering a wealth of connectivity in the form of the QuieterHD3. Powered by a Jasper Lake Celeron N5105 (4C / 4T up to 2.90GHz) supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 512GB of eMMC storage. The fanless mini PC features 2 x HDMI, VGA port, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet connection and a passive fanless cooling system and is priced at around $310. Although cooling is combined with the “the infamous Thermal Engineering Plastic Cover” explains the Fanless Tech website.
AAEON EPIC-TGH7 8 core 16 thread Intel mini PC
AAEON has introduced a new addition to its range of single board computers this month in the form of the EPIC-TGH7 mini PC designed to be powered by an Intel 11th Generation Xeon /Core processors offering 8 cores and 16 threads and up to 45 W with Xeon-level performance says AAEON. Measuring just 115 mm x 165 mm the powerful mini PC is equipped with 8 USB ports, dual LAN ports, and a PCIe[x8] slot; the EPIC-TGH7 enables PCIe 4.0 speeds of up to 16GT/s.
Deals: Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone
We have an amazing deal on the Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone is available in our deals store for just $85.99. . The all-new 2022 Ninja...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
NFL・
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched
Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The Vivo...
Darkfade USB-C rechargeable EDC flashlight
Darkfade is a new take on the traditional flashlight provides a number of useful features such as USB-C charging easily adjustable brightness and more. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers with still 25 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $132 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled
We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
Cyberize One 65W PD power adapter 4K dock, SSD and USB hub
IceWhale Technology has created a new 65W PD power adapter and 4K docking station complete with an integrated USB hub and 1 TB of SSD storage providing a wealth of features in one compact form factor. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still eight days remaining.
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and P14s mobile workstations unveiled
Lenovo has this month introduced new mobile workstations to its range featuring the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U-series processors in the form of the new Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s. Equipped with Radeon PRO integrated graphics. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.
Poco M4 5G launching globally
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is launching in more countries, it was previously available in India and now the handset is launching globally. The handset will be available from the 18th of August in Southeast Asia, the exact pricing details for the device have not been revealed. As a reminder,...
Miniforum TH60 and TH80 mini PCs
Miniforum has introduced two new additions to its range of mini PC systems this week in the form of the TH60 and TH80 both of which are powered by Intel Tiger Lake H45 generation chips. Providing multipurpose minicomputers designed for a variety of solutions from home office desktop, media centre, digital signage and even gaming. Ports on the mini PCs include RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1, USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A Port ×1, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4,USB Type-C ×1, HDMI ×1, DisplayPort ×1, Clear CMOS ×1, MIC IN Jack ×1, Headphone Jack ×1 and 3.5 mm combo Jack ×1.
Islets indie action-adventure game launches August 24th
Indie action adventure game Islets will soon be launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles later this month and will be available to play from August 24, 2022 onwards. Created by indie games developer Kyle Thompson and published through Armor Games Studios the adventure game.
M2 iPad Pro and more launching in October
Apple will apparently launch their new M2 iPad Pro in October and we may also see the new larger iPad at the event as well. There will be two press events from Apple this fall, next month there will be the iPhone 14 event where we will also get to see the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro.
LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology
Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display
Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
Apple Silicon M1 Ultra vs M1 Max vs RTX 3090 performance
If you are interested in learning more about the unbelievable power of the latest Apple Silicon M processors you may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry that compares the Apple Silicon M1 Ultra vs M1 Max vs RTX 3090. Providing an in-depth analysis and performance between the three different platforms.
Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-A SD cards and reader
Content creators, photographers and videographers searching for a fast CFexpess Type-A Card Gold Series and CFexpress Type-A/SD reader might be interested to know that Lexar has unveiled its latest “superior performance” card offering read speed up to 900 MB/s, write speed up to 800 MB/s and minimum write speed of 700 MB/s.
OnePlus Ace Pro is popular in China
The new OnePlus Ace Pro went on sale in China today and it looks like the handset is a hit as sales of the device hit 100 million yuan in just 1 second. This is just under $15 million at the current exchange rate. The news was announced by OnePlus...
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0