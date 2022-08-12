Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
blockworks.co
Binance Recovers Majority Funds Stolen in Curve Finance Hack
“The hacker kept on sending the funds to Binance in different ways, thinking we can’t catch it,” CEO Changpeng Zhao said. Binance managed to freeze or recover a majority of the funds that hackers stole from DeFi protocol Curve Finance this week, the exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Friday.
coinjournal.net
Binance seizes over $450K worth of crypto assets stolen from Curve Finance
Binance has recovered and frozen crypto assets worth over $450,000 that were stolen from Tuesday’s front-end attack on decentralized crypto exchange Curve Finance. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said through a tweet that the exchange is now working with law enforcement agents to return the seized funds to the victims.
Washington Examiner
Developer of Treasury-sanctioned crypto protocol arrested in Amsterdam
A man who allegedly developed Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency protocol sanctioned by the Treasury Department for anonymizing transactions that is thought to be used extensively for money laundering, was arrested in Amsterdam. The Netherlands's Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said Friday that it had arrested a 29-year-old man involved in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binance Freezes $450K of Funds Stolen During Curve Front-End Exploit
Binance has frozen $450,000 of stolen funds from the Curve Finance front-end exploit. FixedFloat had also frozen about $200,000 in funds. The exploit was quickly patched by the team, limiting the damage. There has been an update from the front-end hack incident of Curve Finance, with Binance seizing $450,000 of...
CoinDesk
Stop Attacking DeFi Founders for Complying With the Tornado Cash Sanction
It is perfectly reasonable, and possibly preferable, for Ethereum blockchain-based apps to block users with exposure to Tornado Cash, following the sanction of that anonymizing service last week. The alternative would likely open large parts of the Ethereum network to criminal liability. And that would include founding teams who are building the nascent, alternative economy of decentralized finance (DeFi),
decrypt.co
Crypto Exchange Binance Freezes $450,000 From Curve Finance Hack
Binance CEO today reported that the crypto exchange managed to recover roughly 83% of the funds stolen from Curve Finance on Monday. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to Twitter today to announce that the crypto exchange had managed to freeze a hefty portion of stolen funds from Curve Finance. “Binance...
CoinDesk
Zipmex Crypto Exchange Gets Over 3 Months of Creditor Protection in Singapore: Report
Singapore's High Court granted beleaguered crypto exchange Zipmex more than three months of creditor protection so it can devise a funding plan, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection and suspended withdrawals in July, will be protected against potential creditor lawsuits until Dec. 2, the...
cryptobriefing.com
BitGo to Sue Galaxy Digital for $100M Termination Fee
Galaxy Digital announced today that it was ending its merger agreement with BitGo today. BitGo intends to sue Galaxy, arguing the investment firm owes it a $100 million termination fee. Galaxy suffered a $554 loss in the last financial quarter. Institutional crypto services company BitGo intends to seek legal action...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinify Obtains Regulatory Approval to Operate in Italy
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinify has obtained regulatory approval to operate in Italy, according to the Italian financial regulator’s website. The Danish digital asset brokerage, currently licensed to operate in over 180 countries and territories, will offer its crypto trading and payments services in Italy after registering with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) on Aug. 12.
TechCrunch
Suspected developer of crypto mixer Tornado Cash arrested
The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said Friday that the arrested 29-year-old man is suspected to be involved in “concealing criminal financial flows and facilitating money laundering” through the popular crypto mixing service. “Multiple arrests are not ruled out,” it said. The agency added that it arrested the...
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital Abandons $1.2B Plan to Acquire Crypto Custody Firm BitGo
Galaxy Digital, the cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm run by noted investor Michael Novogratz, has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of the end of July. The acquisition was announced May 2021 for what was, at the...
CoinDesk
Gate.io's Hippo Financial Services Obtains Hong Kong Crypto Custody License
Gate.io's Hippo Financial Services has been granted a license to offer virtual asset custodial services in Hong Kong, according to a press release on Monday. Gate.io has a cryptocurrency exchange, blockchain, decentralized finance platform and more and is looking to expand globally. It started operating in Malta in March after its technology unit received a licenses as a virtual financial assets service provider, allowing it to operate an exchange and offer custodian services in the country.
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital Abandons $1.2B Plan to Acquire BitGo; and Another Stablecoin Tumbles After Hackers Exploit Bug
"The Hash" hosts discuss Galaxy Digital walking away from its plan to buy crypto custody firm BitGo. Also, an update on the depegging that happened on Sunday of Acala’s native stablecoin, aUSD, tumbled after hackers exploited a bug. In a final topic Terraform founder Do Kwon speaks out on his first interview since the $45 billion collapse of Terra.
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards
The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
NEWSBTC
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
CoinDesk
Brazil’s Largest Brokerage, XP, Launches Bitcoin, Ether Trading
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. XP, the largest Brazilian brokerage by market value, has launched a crypto trading platform. The company said Monday the platform currently allows users to trade...
cryptopotato.com
Hackers Have Drained $1.4 Billion Worth of Crypto Since the Beginning of 2022 (Research)
Attacks on Ronin Bridge, Harmony, and Nomad, among others, have resulted in losses of $1.4 billion worth of cryptocurrencies. According to a study conducted by Chainalysis, wrongdoers have stolen approximately $1.4 billion worth of digital assets between January 2022 and now. Targeting cryptocurrency bridges seems to have been a preferred method.
CoinDesk
Monero’s Privacy-Focused Crypto Protocol Upgrade Is Now Live
The non-contentious hard fork to upgrade one of crypto’s most popular privacy protocols, Monero, was successfully completed Saturday. The fork took place at block 2,688,888 (18:47 UTC) and enhances the network with a host of new privacy-preserving features:. The number of signers for a ring signature has been increased...
