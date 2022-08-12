Read full article on original website
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire
A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
Man, 34, was mauled to death by 'XL Bully' dog after he 'collapsed' in park as 20-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of owning the dangerous animal
A 34-year-old dog walker was mauled to death by a suspected XL Bully while he was walking at a children's park - as flowers were left at the scene of the horrific attack and heartbroken friends and family paid tribute to the beloved local. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes was today named...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
BBC
Skegness sea victim was 13-year-old Hereford boy
A boy who died after going into the sea in Skegness was 13 years old and from Hereford, Lincolnshire Police said. Emergency services, including two RNLI lifeboats, were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a "child under 16" in the water at the Lincolnshire resort. The...
BBC
Manchester: Man dies after shooting in early hours
A man has died after being seriously injured in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester. The 20-year-old was found with a range of wounds in Claremont Road, just after midnight on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time...
BBC
Luton Borough Council: Criminal group stole £1.1m missing from account
A crime group stole £1.1m that disappeared from a council bank account, an inquiry has found. The money was supposed to help pay for a new education block at Mark Rutherford School in Bedford and was being held by Luton Council. It went missing in April 2020. A National...
BBC
St Davids: Roads reopen after large corn fields fire put out
About 30 firefighters tackled a blaze which spread across five corn fields on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene near Whitesands, in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, at 13:30 BST. Mid and West Wales fire service said at 20:00 BST they had damped down and the fire was now out.
Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Police believe the son of the prime suspect in the killings of four Muslim men may have played a role in the murders, which have shaken the Muslim community in New Mexico's largest city.
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Hinstock sisters' fears about 'really dangerous' A41
Two sisters say they feel their family put their lives at risk every time they turn on and off their driveway which is next to a busy A-road. Victoria and Jasmine Blackwell live by the A41 near Hinstock, Shropshire, and said it was "really dangerous". The stretch of road, from...
BBC
A24 bus crash: Several injured after bus bursts into flames
Several people were injured after a bus caught fire following a crash in West Sussex. Emergency services were called to the southbound A24 at Ashington at 15:50 BST on Saturday following a collision between a grey BMW and a Metrobus. The car passenger - a 40-year-old woman - was taken...
BBC
Skegness: Body of teenage boy recovered from the sea
A teenager has died after going into the sea in Lincolnshire. Emergency services were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a child under 16 in the water at Skegness. The body of the boy was found after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard, Lincolnshire...
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
BBC
Two rescued by Somerset coastguards from sinking boat home
A rescue mission has saved two people from a sinking boat home. The vessel reportedly lost propulsion and was taking on water off Steep Holm in the Bristol Channel at about 09:40 BST on Saturday. HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response alongside local RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and Weston-Super-Mare's coastguard...
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
BBC
Trapped Mexico miners: Setback as water levels rise
Attempts to rescue 10 men from a flooded mine in Mexico have been delayed after the water levels in three shafts rose suddenly on Sunday. The miners became trapped on 3 August when a wall in a tunnel collapsed and water from an adjacent chamber gushed into the three shafts.
