BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s officially here! Back to school is on, and it’s the first day of school for the Berkeley County School District (BCSD). For the first time since the pandemic, BCSD is starting the year fully in person, and officials say they have been preparing for this day for a while by filling some big holes in their district.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO