Mount Pleasant, SC

abcnews4.com

Hire Dynamics to host job fair on Tuesday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hire Dynamics, a local staffing provider owned by EmployBridge, will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, August 16th. The staffing provider will be looking to fill over 110 skilled and unskilled positions. Some of the positions included are warehouse associates, reach forklift operators,...
abcnews4.com

Volunteers say West Ashley pond is contaminated with cooking oil

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover. That has been washing into...
abcnews4.com

Ready 4 School: Here's what BCSD parents need to know

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s officially here! Back to school is on, and it’s the first day of school for the Berkeley County School District (BCSD). For the first time since the pandemic, BCSD is starting the year fully in person, and officials say they have been preparing for this day for a while by filling some big holes in their district.
City
Health
abcnews4.com

CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
abcnews4.com

Charleston firefighters respond to fire on The Citadel campus Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to The Citadel campus on Friday for reports of a possible roof fire at Byrd Hall. The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the three-story building five minutes after they were dispatched, according to CFD.
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
abcnews4.com

Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
abcnews4.com

New Stoney Field brings Burke High School back to home turf

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been four years since the sports teams of Burke High School have played on their home field. City officials say this was a long time coming. “When Stoney Field was built in 1964, it was a brand new facility, and we didn’t maintain it, because Mother Nature was working against us the entire time," said Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks and Capitol Projects for Charleston.
abcnews4.com

1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
abcnews4.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
