Hire Dynamics to host job fair on Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hire Dynamics, a local staffing provider owned by EmployBridge, will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, August 16th. The staffing provider will be looking to fill over 110 skilled and unskilled positions. Some of the positions included are warehouse associates, reach forklift operators,...
Volunteers say West Ashley pond is contaminated with cooking oil
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover. That has been washing into...
Community Resource Center hosting Back 2 School Extravaganza Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is hosting its 7th annual Back to School Extravaganza, which will give school supplies to kids in need. That event is happening at 1 p.m. on August 14, at 3947 Whipper Barony Ln. in North Charleston. Organizers will be distributing...
Ready 4 School: Here's what BCSD parents need to know
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s officially here! Back to school is on, and it’s the first day of school for the Berkeley County School District (BCSD). For the first time since the pandemic, BCSD is starting the year fully in person, and officials say they have been preparing for this day for a while by filling some big holes in their district.
CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
Charleston firefighters respond to fire on The Citadel campus Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to The Citadel campus on Friday for reports of a possible roof fire at Byrd Hall. The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the three-story building five minutes after they were dispatched, according to CFD.
Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
Lowcountry district sees triple-digit shortage in teachers days before start of school
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials for Berkeley County Schools say they’re still looking to hire more than 120 teachers for the new school year. Monday is the first day of school for BCSD, and Dr. Natasha Wright, the Interim Chief of Human Resources for BCSD, says every classroom will be covered.
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
Dorchester County bringing high-speed internet to rural communities over next 3 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government is investing millions of dollars into upgrading internet speeds for residents of the western part of the county. The county is teaming up with Home Telecom and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative to expand access to high-speed internet for select communities over...
CCSD teacher 'forced out by racism' to speak at Racial Justice Network press conference
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Racial Justice Network and State Rep. Wendell Gilliard are planning a press conference on Monday, August 15. The press conference is about "a teacher who was forced out because of racism in Charleston County School District," organizers said. The teacher is expected to...
Road work may affect traffic on North Main Street in Summerville Monday night
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Road work on North Main Street may cause lane closures overnight Monday. The roadwork involves land closures with a flagging operation due to milling and paving on the street, specifically in front of 2021 North Main Street. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, August...
New Stoney Field brings Burke High School back to home turf
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been four years since the sports teams of Burke High School have played on their home field. City officials say this was a long time coming. “When Stoney Field was built in 1964, it was a brand new facility, and we didn’t maintain it, because Mother Nature was working against us the entire time," said Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks and Capitol Projects for Charleston.
Fake judges, court staff targeting Charleston County residents with scam
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County officials have been informed of a phone scam that is targeting county residents. Officials say the scammers are posing as judges or court staff and demanding payment for fabricated court fees and fines. Charleston County Magistrate or law enforcement staff will never...
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
CCSO installs free NARCAN vending machine at detention center for inmates
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There's a new vending machine at the Al Cannon Detention Center, but it's not filled with chips or soda. It's filled with NARCAN -- a nasal spray for use in emergency situations involving an overdose. Inmates at the detention center have access to as...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
68-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing near Pawleys Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Coast Guard official says a Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks Thursday after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. Officials said a good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watch stander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized with the...
Goose Creek man indicted on charges related to impersonating member of US Marshals Service
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- On Friday, a federal grand jury in Charleston returned a two-count indictment against Jeremy Hughes, 39, of Goose Creek, for possessing a weapon after a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction and impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 22, 2021, Hughes falsely...
12-year-old shot, man stabbed at Saturday night party in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times and a man was repeatedly stabbed Saturday night during a party on Main Street in Downtown Walterboro, according to a Colleton County public safety official. Another man also was shot in the wrist. The boy was taken by...
