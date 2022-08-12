ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Rihanna
Person
Normani
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Tiffany Haddish used her entire 'Girls Trip' check to pay off house

Tiffany Haddish revealed in a recent interview that she used the entirety of her "Girls Trip" check to finish paying off her house, noting she still suffers from "broke PTSD." The actor told Cosmopolitan in her cover story that people told her to spend the money in other ways, but she "was always afraid of being homeless again."
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

5 Fall Shoe Trends Guaranteed To Step Up Your Style

Look down at your feet. How many miles have you walked in those shoes? I’m wearing my favorite pair of penny loafers and I’ve honestly lost track of their projected mileage because wherever I go, they go. Fall fashion season is lingering on the horizon with a new trend forecast—if you’re going to pay attention to one “what to buy this season” article, let it be one (this one!) about 2022 shoe trends. You may not wear the same outfit multiple times a week, but I can bet your shoes make repeat appearances.  Shoe trends are often more subtle than clothing...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Stylists#Hair Colour#Hair Conditioner#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Olaplex
realitytitbit.com

Kara from 90 Day Fiance shares unseen pregnancy bump on Instagram

Now that the pregnancy news is out, Kara from 90 Day Fiance has taken to social media to reveal the bump she has been hiding for months. It comes after the reveal was made on the show’s explosive Tell All episode. Kara’s co-stars have been sharing their congratulations to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Comfort eater who once weighed 36st loses half his body weight eating Aldi snacks

A man who went on a ‘six-month eating binge’ looks unrecognisable after losing 18st by overhauling his diet with Aldi low-calorie favourites.Neil Scurrah, 41, had issues with his weight from the age of eight but when his dad passed away from cancer, he fell into a pit of despair and turned to food for comfort.After piling on the pounds, he tipped the scales at a gargantuan 36st 10lb, wore 6XL clothing and had a 60-inch waist.But when his mental health hit ‘rock bottom’ and even getting out of bed became a struggle, Neil was jolted into action.He started walking regularly...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
PopSugar

Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle

Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion

Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy