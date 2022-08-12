ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegoville.com

The Remy To Replace Half-Century-Old Hunter Steakhouse In San Diego's Mission Valley

Hunter Steakhouse has shuttered in San Diego's Mission Valley after more than 50 years in business and will soon be replaced by a new concept dubbed The Remy. Founded in Mission Valley in 1970 and operating for years as a Hungry Hunter, Hunter Steakhouse's San Diego locations in Mission Valley and Oceanside were sold in October 2008 to Mike Schneider after Hunter's parent Steakhouse Partners Inc. went bankrupt. Although the Oceanside branch remains under Schneider's ownership, the Mission Valley restaurant was sold in 2022 and permanently shuttered as of last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines

Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Volunteers#Parks And Recreation#The Double Peak Challenge
mommypoppins.com

San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California

Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
abc10.com

Ricochet the Surf Dog takes final wave amid health challenges

SAN DIEGO — Paddling out to catch some waves at La Jolla Shores, "Ricochet the Surf Dog" is living up to her name. Riding the wave with her is U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez, who lost both his legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan in 2012.
SAN DIEGO, CA
irei.com

Crow Holdings sells part of shopping center in Chula Vista, Calif.

Crow Holdings has sold The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center in Chula Vista, Calif, to Gershman Properties for $47.8 million. Newmark represented Crow Holdings in the transaction. The Shops at Eastlake Terraces is anchored by Super Walmart and Home Depot, and also includes tenants...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido

Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
ESCONDIDO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition

ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy