35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returns to Balboa Park, FOX 5 anchor honored
he Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returned to Balboa Park Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event brought hundreds of people to the park to enjoy traditional food, song, art, dance, and music.
sandiegoville.com
The Remy To Replace Half-Century-Old Hunter Steakhouse In San Diego's Mission Valley
Hunter Steakhouse has shuttered in San Diego's Mission Valley after more than 50 years in business and will soon be replaced by a new concept dubbed The Remy. Founded in Mission Valley in 1970 and operating for years as a Hungry Hunter, Hunter Steakhouse's San Diego locations in Mission Valley and Oceanside were sold in October 2008 to Mike Schneider after Hunter's parent Steakhouse Partners Inc. went bankrupt. Although the Oceanside branch remains under Schneider's ownership, the Mission Valley restaurant was sold in 2022 and permanently shuttered as of last week.
Eater
Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines
Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 12-14 – Lemons & Libations
Some like it hot, and heading into this San Diego weekend, those folks have it really good. Relief starts Saturday for the rest of us. Do your best to stay cool at festivals across the county – in the city, North County and South Bay. Vogue Tavern hosts one...
mommypoppins.com
San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California
Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
News 8 KFMB
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
A park turned into a homeless encampment is next to Harborside Elementary school. Families are concerned that there is not enough fencing separating the school.
ksut.org
The Southwest is running out of fresh water. Could the ocean provide a cure?
It's a picture-perfect day in Southern California. The sun is beating down on this Carlsbad beach, where volleyballs hit the sand and surfers paddle out into the waves. Just steps from here, the salty water lapping the shore is being transformed. This beach neighbors the largest desalination facility in the...
Revolution Roasters Planning Expansion in Carlsbad
Oceanside Based Coffee Roasters to Join Upgraded Collective in Carlsbad Village
abc10.com
Ricochet the Surf Dog takes final wave amid health challenges
SAN DIEGO — Paddling out to catch some waves at La Jolla Shores, "Ricochet the Surf Dog" is living up to her name. Riding the wave with her is U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez, who lost both his legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan in 2012.
irei.com
Crow Holdings sells part of shopping center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Crow Holdings has sold The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center in Chula Vista, Calif, to Gershman Properties for $47.8 million. Newmark represented Crow Holdings in the transaction. The Shops at Eastlake Terraces is anchored by Super Walmart and Home Depot, and also includes tenants...
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
theregistrysocal.com
Greystar Completes 204-Unit Apartment Project in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (August 11, 2022) – Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, has announced the completion and grand opening of 525 Olive, a luxury apartment community in Bankers Hill that offers panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown San Diego and the bay.
kusi.com
Ticket sales already doubled for SDSU’s newly constructed Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before the finishing touches are applied to the recently-constructed Snapdragon Football Stadium, tickets for the debut football game are already selling fast. The premier game versus the Arizona Wildcats will take place Sept. 3, and 90% of premier seats have already been sold according to...
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will continue in parts of San Diego through next week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert through next week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west through Saturday.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego family in need after beloved teen loses battle with cancer
Jade Hernandez-Celso tragically lost her battle with leukemia on Thursday. Jade's family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
‘Discrimination and harassment at every level’: Point Loma resident’s book recounts her time in the Marines
Point Loma resident Savannah Cannon is one of the San Diegans who make up the largest concentration of military personnel in the country. Now she’s gearing up to release a book about her time in the Marine Corps. Many of the memories are not fond. “We face discrimination and...
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition
ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
NBC San Diego
Local Makes Journey From Chick-Fil-A Worker to San Diego's First Black Franchise Owner
Amber Thomas is blazing a unique, very San Diego path in San Diego County. Thomas, who calls Spring Valley home, is the county's first Black owner and operator of a Chick-Fil-A franchise, which opened on opened July 7 on state Route 125 and Jamacha Road. “The journey began at a...
North Park neighbors to get relief from high speeds on residential streets
SAN DIEGO — After years of complaints of excessive speeds and traffic collisions on residential streets, residents living in North Park's Altadena neighborhood are finally seeing some action. Residents say the city is now looking at ways to calm traffic and slow traffic along 33rd Street near Redwood. They...
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
