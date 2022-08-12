ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) 25% Rally Caused by This Group of Investors

u.today

This Platform Burns 4.7 Billion SHIB, Planning to Surpass July Burns in August: Details

u.today

Bitcoin Will Demonetize Gold, Says Michael Saylor

In a recent interview with Kitco, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would end up demonetizing gold over time. The American investor doesn’t think that gold will be adopted as money in the 21st century. “Gold was metallic money for the 19th century,” he said.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Enters Top 5 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours

u.today

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for August 13

u.today

Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch

u.today

Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern

u.today

Cardano Hits Important Milestone in Vasil Testing, SHIB Listed by Yet Another Exchange, Peter Schiff Says BTC Will Drop Below $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top four news stories from the past weekend. Cardano: another significant milestone reached in Vasil hard fork testing. Cardano updates, a Twitter account devoted to news related to the blockchain’s development, has shared the Github data of the Cardano node 1.35.3 release. While commenting on Vasil, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson mentioned that the node may become a likely candidate for the hard fork. He also added that he "doesn't anticipate any further delays unless anything new is discovered." According to the developer notes, node 1.35.3 fixes some important issues with previous versions of the node and provides full Vasil-era capabilities. The Vasil hard fork remains one of the most significant updates for Cardano to date as it aims to bring significant improvements to Cardano and its Plutus smart contracts.
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
u.today

This Bitcoin Indicator Gives $22,400 as Most Important Level To Hold, Here's Why

u.today

270 Million XRP Moved with Ripple’s Direct Participation, Here's Where

u.today

Bears and Bulls May Both Get Surprised as Stablecoin Supply Surges Past $150 Billion

u.today

Shiba Inu Might Just Be Getting Started: David Gokhshtein

u.today

Less Than 24 Hours Before Baby Doge Testnet Launch

u.today

SHIB and DOGE Spike as Ethereum's Merge Is Drawing Near and Due to Some Other Factors

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Reacts to Positive News on Impending Network Releases

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 14

u.today

SHIB Competitor Floki Inu Partners with Chainlink (LINK) to Improve Its Protocol

Floki Inu has announced the integration of Chainlink Keepers service into its token-locking protocol, FlokiFi Locker. The current innovation is a continuation of Floki Inu's commitment to improve the performance of its services and further expand its user base. With Chainlink Keepers, a decentralized service designed to manage tasks on behalf of smart contracts, the process of token locking by users through FlokiFi Locker promises to become both faster and more efficient as well as more secure.
TECHNOLOGY

