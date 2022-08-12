Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 25% Rally Caused by This Group of Investors
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
This Platform Burns 4.7 Billion SHIB, Planning to Surpass July Burns in August: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Will Demonetize Gold, Says Michael Saylor
In a recent interview with Kitco, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would end up demonetizing gold over time. The American investor doesn’t think that gold will be adopted as money in the 21st century. “Gold was metallic money for the 19th century,” he said.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Enters Top 5 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for August 13
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Hits Important Milestone in Vasil Testing, SHIB Listed by Yet Another Exchange, Peter Schiff Says BTC Will Drop Below $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top four news stories from the past weekend. Cardano: another significant milestone reached in Vasil hard fork testing. Cardano updates, a Twitter account devoted to news related to the blockchain’s development, has shared the Github data of the Cardano node 1.35.3 release. While commenting on Vasil, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson mentioned that the node may become a likely candidate for the hard fork. He also added that he "doesn't anticipate any further delays unless anything new is discovered." According to the developer notes, node 1.35.3 fixes some important issues with previous versions of the node and provides full Vasil-era capabilities. The Vasil hard fork remains one of the most significant updates for Cardano to date as it aims to bring significant improvements to Cardano and its Plutus smart contracts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week.
u.today
This Bitcoin Indicator Gives $22,400 as Most Important Level To Hold, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
270 Million XRP Moved with Ripple’s Direct Participation, Here's Where
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bears and Bulls May Both Get Surprised as Stablecoin Supply Surges Past $150 Billion
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Might Just Be Getting Started: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin On Rise While Euphoria On Market Disappears: Crypto Market Review, August 15
The last week on the cryptocurrency market was more than reassuring as the majority of assets, including Ethereum, Bitcoin and even Dogecoin, showed some signs of a sped up reversal that could not have taken place if not for the correction we saw today. Shiba Inu and other meme currencies...
u.today
Less Than 24 Hours Before Baby Doge Testnet Launch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB and DOGE Spike as Ethereum's Merge Is Drawing Near and Due to Some Other Factors
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum On-chain Activity Reaches 5 Years Low, but There Is Nothing Wrong With It
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Reacts to Positive News on Impending Network Releases
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 14
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Competitor Floki Inu Partners with Chainlink (LINK) to Improve Its Protocol
Floki Inu has announced the integration of Chainlink Keepers service into its token-locking protocol, FlokiFi Locker. The current innovation is a continuation of Floki Inu's commitment to improve the performance of its services and further expand its user base. With Chainlink Keepers, a decentralized service designed to manage tasks on behalf of smart contracts, the process of token locking by users through FlokiFi Locker promises to become both faster and more efficient as well as more secure.
Comments / 0