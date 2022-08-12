To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top four news stories from the past weekend. Cardano: another significant milestone reached in Vasil hard fork testing. Cardano updates, a Twitter account devoted to news related to the blockchain’s development, has shared the Github data of the Cardano node 1.35.3 release. While commenting on Vasil, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson mentioned that the node may become a likely candidate for the hard fork. He also added that he "doesn't anticipate any further delays unless anything new is discovered." According to the developer notes, node 1.35.3 fixes some important issues with previous versions of the node and provides full Vasil-era capabilities. The Vasil hard fork remains one of the most significant updates for Cardano to date as it aims to bring significant improvements to Cardano and its Plutus smart contracts.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO