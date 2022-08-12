The Casper Original Pillow is an excellent choice for combination sleepers seeking a pillow that'll adapt quickly as they shift positions at night. Our testing panel was expecting a lusciously plush pillow that we'd sink into deeply — but though it is soft, our head and neck remained well-supported for a suspended cloud-like feel. It's machine-washable, but frequent fluffing may be necessary over time, which could be cumbersome with Casper's (otherwise innovative) pillow-in-pillow design. The Casper Original pillow comes with 30 days for you to try it out, and is backed by a 1-year limited warranty if you opt to keep it.

