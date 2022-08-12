ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse

Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Tucson Convention Center#Tucson Water#The Tucson One Water
Frankie Flanders, Realtor

About the village of Cochise, Arizona

The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
COCHISE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County finishes counting ballots in Aug. 2 primary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Elections Department has finished counting ballots from the Aug. 2 Primary Election, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 11. Unofficial results can be found on the county’s website, and a interactive link of results is available on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Borderlands 2 will embrace the ‘competition’

The Sam Hughes “vibe” will continue when Borderlands Brewing Company opens its second location — this time with a kitchen — later this year. Borderlands Brewing Company owner and CEO Es Teran and chef Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos y Tequila are partnering to open the destination spot.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A dusty start to the day, with isolated storms this afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dusty start to the day, then burning off by late morning. The start of the week may be slightly less active, especially Tuesday, then ramping back up the second half of the week. Daily storm chances exist regardless, with a 50% chance for isolated...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy