Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Radcliffe Revealed To Kelly Clarkson One Place He’s Always Worried He’ll Run Into Massive Harry Potter Fans
There's one place Daniel Radcliffe tries to avoid, but still finds himself near on occasion.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Opens Up About Robin Williams’ ‘Greatness’ as Mork
Henry Winkler has crossed paths with a huge number of great actors during his long… The post ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Opens Up About Robin Williams’ ‘Greatness’ as Mork appeared first on Outsider.
One Of Stephen King's Strangest Books Is Now In The Works As A Movie
One of the few Stephen King books that has never been adapted may finally get its chance on the big screen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Robin Williams Was Not The First Choice And A Big Risk For ‘Mork & Mindy’
Even the brightest stars started out dim before their light became blinding. Such was the case even for Robin Williams, whose credits are numerous, but the definitive start is Mork & Mindy, the ABC sitcom that ran from 1978 to 1982. But even that beginning might not have happened if things unfolded differently.
ETOnline.com
See Johnny Depp's Transformation Into King Louis XV in His Acting Return
Johnny Depp is stepping out of court and back onto the big screen. The actor has been tapped for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. In the first teaser portrait, released by French film house Why Not Productions, Depp is fully-clad as the 1700s-era monarch. The ensemble features an ornate, gold petticoat with a bright-blue sash. The actor's face is made-up with white powder, typical of the time period, and is wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail. The striking, side-profile photo shows Depp's eyes covered with a black blindfold and his white, feathered hat finishes the look.
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
R2-D2 and C-3PO have a secret Indiana Jones cameo
Star Wars has been entwined with Indiana Jones since its very origin. It was after the first Star Wars movie was released in 1977 that George Lucas escaped for a vacation in Hawaii, to avoid the scrutiny and potential negative reception to his passion project. His friend Steven Spielberg was invited along, and while there, Lucas pitched “The Adventures of Indiana Smith” to him.
Viral video of high schoolers in 1989 triggers a deluge of Gen X memories
With a hair band power ballad to boot.
Comments / 0