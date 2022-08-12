ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
ETOnline.com

See Johnny Depp's Transformation Into King Louis XV in His Acting Return

Johnny Depp is stepping out of court and back onto the big screen. The actor has been tapped for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. In the first teaser portrait, released by French film house Why Not Productions, Depp is fully-clad as the 1700s-era monarch. The ensemble features an ornate, gold petticoat with a bright-blue sash. The actor's face is made-up with white powder, typical of the time period, and is wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail. The striking, side-profile photo shows Depp's eyes covered with a black blindfold and his white, feathered hat finishes the look.
thedigitalfix.com

R2-D2 and C-3PO have a secret Indiana Jones cameo

Star Wars has been entwined with Indiana Jones since its very origin. It was after the first Star Wars movie was released in 1977 that George Lucas escaped for a vacation in Hawaii, to avoid the scrutiny and potential negative reception to his passion project. His friend Steven Spielberg was invited along, and while there, Lucas pitched “The Adventures of Indiana Smith” to him.
