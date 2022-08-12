Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Related
butlerradio.com
NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Richmond
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday as drivers take to Richmond Raceway. The top five in points going into Sunday’s race are:. Kyle Larson is expected to start on the pole this weekend. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-race coverage at 2pm on WBUT 1050AM and 97.3FM. The green flag will drop just after 3pm.
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Kevin Harvick wins Federated 400 at Richmond Raceway
Harvick, who drives the #4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, came in first at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 14 after winning the previous weekend at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
NBC Sports
Denny Hamlin says team fully behind Kurt Busch’s work toward recovery
RICHMOND, Va. — Kurt Busch‘s absence from Cup Series races will stretch to four when Richmond Raceway’s 400-lap race gets the green flag Sunday afternoon. Ty Gibbs will sit in Busch’s No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing once again as Busch’s recovery from what has been described as “concussion-like symptoms” continues. Busch was injured in a crash last month during qualifying for the Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announces plan for limited self-distribution
This week, the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced its intention to develop its own company for limited self-distribution.
Henrico brewery adding wine and cider to its menu
The 5-year-old brewery near Virginia Center Commons recently received approval for a restaurant license from the ABC to allow it to add wine and cider to its menu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
One dead after van overturns on I-95
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-95. Officials say a van overturned near Willis Road in Chesterfield County. This is still an active investigation at this time. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each...
Three Notch’d Brewing Company celebrates grand opening of Richmond expansion
Three Notch'd Brewing Company is inviting the public to celebrate their expanded space in the Scott's Addition neighborhood at 2930 West Broad St. in Richmond this weekend.
1 injured after overnight fiery crash on I-95 in Richmond
A fiery crash involving two vehicles closed lanes as well as an exit ramp along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown
If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.
Video of gustnado in Midlothian is 'impressive sight'
"The gustnado is not something that you hear very often around here. These are associated with gust fronts. So it's kind of combination of the words gust and tornado."
Funeral set for Henrico college student shot to death
A funeral service was scheduled for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month.
Comments / 0