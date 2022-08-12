ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BSO wrapping up summer concert series with 'Harry Potter' performances

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYjD9_0hEQaX7h00

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra wraps up their 'Summer with the Symphony' series this weekend.

Audiences can enjoy 'Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone' in Concert' in three performances. You can watch the very first Harry Potter film while the orchestra performs the original score from legendary composer John Williams live.

There's a show at the Meyerhoff in Baltimore Friday night at 8 p.m. and tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. The season finale is scheduled for Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Click here if you would like to purchase tickets.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

We Give Black Fest aims to highlight black-led organizations with 3-day festival

BALTIMORE -- In roughly one week, the We Give Black Fest will host its annual CLLCTIVLY event at West Covington Park in Baltimore. The three-day festival is aimed at highlighting black-led organizations and raising money. WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.Ahead of the festival, CLLCTIVGIVE is trying to draw up support from community members for funding. CLLCTIVGIVE is a central platform to donate money to more than 50 black-led organizations."When we launched in 2019, folks said, 'Why are you just focusing on black-led,'" CLLCTIVLY founder Jamye Wooten said. "When the pandemic hit, and the murder of George Floyd...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Entertainment
City
Columbia, MD
Wbaltv.com

Morgan State unveils new residence hall amid arrival of nearly 9,000 students

Morgan State University is projecting its largest enrollment in history, with nearly 9,000 students. It is a trend they've been noticing for the past decade, and it turns out the spike is presenting a set of challenges. With a growing student body, it made sense to add more beds on...
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Checking in with The Charmery as the ice cream shop celebrates 9 years in business

Hi Everyone! T.G.I.F.!It is no tougher than this: happiness through ice cream.On Friday morning we visited the store with that slogan posted on their website: The Charmery. Nine years ago this weekend, The Charmery opened with the hope of every new small local business: to survive. They have more than survived, much more! The dream of Dave and Laura Alima has more than 80 full- and part-time employees. They have locations at Union Collective, Hampden, Towson, Federal Hill, Columbia, and are soon opening a spot in the D.C. market. Nine years, and what a road traveled.They also give back...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 1: Conrad’s Seafood Market in Towson and Red Brick Station in White Marsh

The first day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was a busy local Towson and White Marsh day. Dr. Steve Elliott from Elliott Chiropractic and Gregg Landry of Towson Transfer have been friends with Nestor for three decades and shared the local business and community love at Conrad’s Seafood Market on Joppa Road to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Wbaltv.com

Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd

FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday

Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Well Seasoned: How Old Bay seasoning became a cult favorite

BALTIMORE -- The last weeks of summer mean barbecues, cookouts with family and friends -- and for part of the country, the seasoning called Old Bay.Old Bay has been a pantry staple in the Mid-Atlantic for more than eight decades.Gustav Brunn, who invented the seasoning, started the Baltimore Spice Company in 1939 after fleeing Nazi Germany."He had spent, actually, 16 days prior to coming here in a concentration camp," said Brunn's son, Ralph.Ralph Brunn, now 97, described the family's narrow escape as a "touch-and-go situation."Ralphs was 14 years old when he and his family arrived with little money and fewer...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Bso
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jesse Jackson meets with Sesame Place operator after allegations of racial bias, including by Baltimore family

BALTIMORE -- The operators of Sesame Place announced new action this week to re-train employees after several parents alleged their children experienced racial discrimination at the theme park located outside of Philadelphia.That includes a family from Baltimore who filed a $25 million lawsuit.Reverend Jesse Jackson personally met with the CEO of SeaWorld, which runs Sesame Place on Thursday.Jackson spoke briefly at a news conference in New York City Thursday evening about the "burden" the children will bear after being "singled out." He vowed to make sure the company enacts practices that stop any future discrimination. In one video, a character greets...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
baltimorefishbowl.com

Featured Hot Listing: Energizing 8.5 Acre Sanctuary Nestled in the Heart of Caves Valley

Live authentically. Caves Castle Farm. An energizing 8.5 acre sanctuary nestled in the heart of Caves Valley. Bound to elevate your every day. A strong brick estate with enduring architectural lines infused with an eclectic design aesthetic. Completely reimagined and expanded. Experience this masterful metamorphosis. Allow yourself to be inspired by this unparalleled property. A lifestyle choice that will sustain you and your family. An alchemy of textures. A feast for the eyes. Every detail carefully curated. A cooking space worthy of celebration. Visual connectivity through layers of living spaces. Endless outdoor connections abound. Epic great room. The ultimate gathering space. Lofty, expansive and light-filled. Anchored by restaurant style bar just steps from the pool. Step upstairs to your decadent primary suite with his and her dressing areas, invigorating spa bath with heated floors and lush green backdrops out the windows. Three additional spacious en-suite bedrooms and upstairs laundry complete second floor. Love where you live and relish in resort-style amenities right at home. Commune with nature as you hike the wood-chipped trail around the perimeter of your property then cool off with a dip in your sparkling salt-water pool. Work up a sweat in your spacious home gym then relax and recharge in the sauna. Train and shoot hoops year-round in your indoor half court. Envision fall movie nights cozied up by the fire in your outdoor pavilion. Embrace your green thumb as you ignite your inner farmer with your organic garden. Savor the feeling of accomplishment as you dine al fresco under the stars enjoying homegrown culinary delights. The satisfaction of backyard bounty. Be bold. Be vibrant. Create your homestead here. Home gym, half court and mudroom additions are in process of being completed. Exteriors for unfinished additions will be charcoal vertical siding. Exteriors for new additions are being completed by the sellers now. Progress every day. We are almost there. Interior finishes have been purchased for new owners to customize to taste. New owners will be responsible for labor and interior completions for underway additions. J. Paul Builders has done an amazing job with this massive renovation and would be delighted to complete the addition interiors for the new owners. Samples of materials will be onsite. Just minutes to Greenspring Station, the 83 and everywhere you want to be. The art of uniting human and home.
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Pedestrian struck in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in White Marsh on Monday morning. At around 11 a.m., units from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Silver Spring Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. There has been...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
SYKESVILLE, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy