What new movies are playing this week? Diane Keaton's 'Mack & Rita,' Jamie Foxx's 'Day Shift'

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Just as the summer movie season is coming to a close, Diane Keaton pops in to make things more feel-good in the home stretch.

This weekend, Keaton, 76, channels her 30s again in a body-switching comedy, while Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in a Netflix action film and Owen Wilson plays a superhero dad in a Paramount+ family adventure. In addition, a Princess Diana documentary from Sundance Film Festival makes its HBO Max debut and comedy actress Aubrey Plaza talks a walk on the dark side for a crime thriller.

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

'Day Shift': 10 new-school vampire films you can stream tonight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0oXf_0hEQaNXf00
Diane Keaton plays a 30-year-old woman who gets magically transformed into a senior citizen in the comedy "Mack & Rita." GRAVITAS VENTURES

If your mom needs a new movie to watch: 'Mack & Rita'

Keaton wades in waters navigated by "Big" and "13 Going on 30" with this comedy about 30-year-old struggling writer (and "old soul") Mack (Elizabeth Lail), who has a chance meeting with a shady new-agey dude (Simon Rex) in Palm Springs and gets aged into her 70-year-old self (Keaton). It's predictable yet heartwarming fluff, with a Hollywood icon clearly having fun tapping into her inner millennial.

Where to watch: In theaters

'You aren't wanted as much': Diane Keaton feels like 'luckiest woman' to still be working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWYUU_0hEQaNXf00
Jamie Foxx (left, with Dave Franco) plays a blue-collar dad whose San Fernando Valley pool-cleaning service is a front for his real business, hunting and killing vampires, in the horror action comedy "Day Shift." PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX

If you dig a vampire tale that stakes fresh ground: 'Day Shift'

Foxx plays a SoCal dad and vampire hunter trying to sell enough fangs to pay for his daughter's private school. He runs afoul of a powerful bloodsucker (Karla Souza) trying to take over the Valley while also training his milquetoast union rep (Dave Franco). The horror buddy comedy is better than you expect, with "John Wick"-style action, a fun reworking of the vampire mythos and easy chemistry between Foxx and Franco.

Where to watch: Netflix

'You have to continuously be involved': How Jamie Foxx turned a painful childhood into good parenting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UPBt_0hEQaNXf00
The public life, popularity and obsessive media coverage of Princess Diana of Wales are chronicled in the documentary "The Princess." HBO MAX

If you're all about Diana and the British royal family: 'The Princess'

While there have been plenty of Diana projects the past couple of years. director Ed Perkins' documentary hits differently – and is arguably the most historically essential . Using only archival media coverage and interviews rather than a parade of talking heads, the film examines the effect of the media and the public's obsession on the popular princess' marriage to Prince Charles, their implosion and her 1997 death.

Where to watch: HBO Max (premiering Saturday)

'The Princess': 'Immersive' new Diana doc aims to 'explore our complicity' in her tragic life, death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HXaW_0hEQaNXf00
Owen Wilson (top left) stars as a superhero dad keeping his son (Walker Scobell) and his friends (Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon and Momona Tamada) safe in the superhero family comedy "Secret Headquarters." HOPPER STONE/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

If you're an Owen Wilson completist: 'Secret Headquarters'

The family-friendly comedy centers on a kid (Walker Scobell) who gets sick and tired of his father (Wilson) bailing on him until, during a birthday weekend, he discovers an underground high-tech "man cave" that points to his dad being the world's greatest superhero. There are a few entertaining moments, but mostly the film cobbles a plot together borrowing from better movies including "Sky High" and "Home Alone."

Where to watch: Paramount+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JXdw_0hEQaNXf00
After an unwanted move from New York City to the Midwest, Evan (Eli Golden) has a heart-to-heart with his grandma (Rhea Perlman) in Netflix's "13: The Musical." ALAN MARKFIELD/NETFLIX

If your kids are into catchy songs and growing up: '13: The Musical'

Based on the Broadway show that debuted Ariana Grande, the movie adaptation follows a young Jewish boy (Eli Golden) who moves from New York City to small-town Indiana when his parents (Debra Messing and Peter Hermann) divorce. Worries about having the best bar mitzvah ever combine with middle-school kid drama for an overly earnest narrative that's just silly enough to pull off a song called "The Bloodmaster."

Where to watch: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cI7v5_0hEQaNXf00
Aubrey Plaza stars as a young woman in major debt who gets involved in a credit-card scam that goes awry in the drama "Emily the Criminal." ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS/VERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT

If you enjoy Aubrey Plaza's darker side: 'Emily the Criminal'

Emily (Plaza) is a college graduate looking for a career path and swimming in debt when she gets hooked into a credit-card scam for quick cash. It turns out she has a taste for it and, after finding a game partner (Theo Rossi), gets involved with shadier dealings and on the radar of some truly bad dudes. Plaza elevates the straightforward crime thriller, embodying a character you care about more the worse her decisions become.

Where to watch: In theaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfCjT_0hEQaNXf00
When Becky (Grace Caroline Currey, right) gets stuck atop a 2,000-foot-tall TV tower with her best pal (Virginia Gardner), she goes to desperate lengths to charge her phone in the thriller "Fall." LIONSGATE

If you're freaked out by heights: 'Fall'

A year after the death of her husband, a climbing enthusiast (Grace Caroline Currey) gets talked into scaling a 2,000-foot-tall radio tower in the desert by her influencer best friend (Virginia Gardner). They wind up getting stuck, with more to worry about than no service on their phones. Even though it's too long for such a threadbare plot, the survival thriller offers up some real white-knuckle terror and even a satisfying twist.

Where to watch: In theaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30s3Ex_0hEQaNXf00
Four best friends (clockwise from left, Madalen Mills, Eden Grace Redfield, Lia Barnett and Sanai Victoria) embark on an adventure their last weekend before middle school starts in "Summering." BLEECKER STREET

If you're dreading going back to school: 'Summering'

Directed by James Ponsoldt ("The Spectacular Now"), the coming-of-age film is akin to a girl-powered "Stand By Me": The last weekend before middle school starts, four best friends find a dead body in the woods and go on an adventure to find out who he is, hitting up the local bar and even having a seance. The heart and message are there although the episodic plot and character relationships miss their marks.

Where to watch: In theaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vpk8C_0hEQaNXf00
Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks, left) sees Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) as the greatest show on Earth in "Elvis." WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Also on streaming

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What new movies are playing this week? Diane Keaton's 'Mack & Rita,' Jamie Foxx's 'Day Shift'

