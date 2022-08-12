ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students and teachers: share your thoughts ahead of A level results day

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
Publication of A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are on Thursday.

Thursday will see the publication of A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, following a return to examinations for the first time since 2019.

The government has already said results will be lower than last year, as part of a gradual return to pre-pandemic grades, and there have been warnings that admission to leading universities will be significantly more competitive.

We’d like to hear from students, teachers and parents about what the exams were like, their concerns about results and experiences of applying for university this year.

Share your experiences

BBC

A-levels: Students told most will get first-choice university place

Teenagers applying to go to university are being reassured that most of them will get their first choice place. England, Wales and Northern Ireland A-level grades are expected to fall when results are announced on Thursday. But the BBC has seen a letter being sent to students from exams regulator...
