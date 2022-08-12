Students and teachers: share your thoughts ahead of A level results day

Publication of A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are on Thursday.

Thursday will see the publication of A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, following a return to examinations for the first time since 2019.

The government has already said results will be lower than last year, as part of a gradual return to pre-pandemic grades, and there have been warnings that admission to leading universities will be significantly more competitive.

We’d like to hear from students, teachers and parents about what the exams were like, their concerns about results and experiences of applying for university this year.

