Hawaii State

3 swimmers rescued from high surf on the Big Island

By Julissa Briseno
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department conducted a search and rescue case on Thursday, Aug. 11 off the coast of the Big Island.

The 911 caller said that one man was swept out to sea from a tide pool and two other men saw and swam out with a paddle board to help him.

HFD said it was due to the high surf conditions.

HFD arrived at the scene around 12:39 p.m. and said that three swimmers were hanging onto a paddle board approximately 100 yards off shore.

A chopper rescued the 3 men from the ocean.

The person who was swept out at the tide pools, a 56-year-old man, received treatment and the other two males denied treatment from EMS.

