Prosecutor: No conflict of interest

Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler said there would be no conflict of interest in county Commissioner Vincent Frazier also serving as Orofino’s police chief after the retirement later this year of the current Chief Jeff Wilson.

Tyler, who first issued an opinion on the conflict-of-interest question in April 2020 shortly before Frazier was elected to the District 2 county commission seat, said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune this week that the legality of Frazier’s dual roles is the same. Frazier currently is a sergeant with the city police.