Queen Creek, AZ

me
3d ago

like everything else. you raise prices then when you lower them and call it a discount or cutting prices you're not really cutting or lowering prices. it is still gauging no matter how you see it...

Paul Feasal
3d ago

People are a lot more aware on the real estate market then in 2007. They know supply and demand effects what they will pay for a home at that time. We also were in a pandemic which many cuts were made for months. So its a given this stuff will happen. The real question is gauging how bad. We all know that the prices will eventually dip below 300,000 on average for Arizona. That's because its what the value is supposed to be before accounting for inflation.

KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 12-14

PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent, the search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday and a man was arrested and booked for a first-degree murder charge Friday after intentionally running over a resident multiple times in east Mesa.
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Eegee’s Looking to Expand to Peoria

The much anticipated and continued expansion of Eegee’s across Phoenix metro may becoming a reality. The Tucson-based chain has recently opened a few locations in Phoenix and the east valley. The popular sub sandwich and tasty chain may be looking to expand to the west valley. Reports show that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Alberta Lavetta Cons Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 51st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

30-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near McDowell Road. The incident happened around 5:40 a.m., near McDowell Road on August 10th. According to reports, a pickup-truck was heading south on 51st Avenue when traffic slowed down due to a disabled vehicle. In attempt to avoid a collision, the pickup-truck driver swerved left and struck another northbound pickup-truck.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update

A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Loose livestock in Buckeye causes crashes, property damage

BUCKEYE, AZ — Long before lumber and drywall developments were staked into the ground west of the White Tank Mountains, cattle and their ranchers were some of the only neighbors in that part of the West Valley. Growth in the area caused the bovine move away from one of...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Around 1,000 without power after heavy rain in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the East Valley and Pinal County are being hit by rain and wind on Friday afternoon. As of Friday night, power has been restored in some areas, but around 1,000 people still don’t have power. 14 APS outage were reported in metro Phoenix, which is affecting over 1,000 residents. SRP also reported dozens of outages in the Phoenix area and the East Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ

