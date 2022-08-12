Statewide award for Oregon City News writing on Native memorial

Coverage helps explain why publicly funded walkway project to Willamette Falls is delayed

The Oregon City News was honored with an award for excellence in writing at the state level.

In the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, the Oregon City News received a second-place award for best feature writing, honoring the news article " Oregon City memorial site to Natives hanged in 1800s delayed ."

Raymond Rendleman, editor of the Oregon City News, wrote about how intertribal disagreements have pushed back the construction timeline for a $65 million public walkway, with $12.5 million in state funding on the line. As reported in the article, Oregon City officials had stepped into the middle of a dispute over a proposed memorial to five Native people who were hanged in the 1800s, adding to intertribal disagreements that have contributed to delays.

Metro planning staff had recognized Oregon City employees for "moving quickly" on the Cayuse memorial at the request of the Umatilla tribe.

"Public records show just how far along the memorial proposal got before the Grand Ronde tribe and city commissioners called for more public process," Rendleman wrote.

ONPA's first-place award was given to the Capital Press, who wrote about how ranchers had joined a legal battle over race-based USDA loan-forgiveness programs.