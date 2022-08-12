Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ fiery LA car crash

Anne Heche ’s family has released a statement suggesting she is “not expected to survive” the severe car crash that left her in a coma last week.

The actor was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after her vehicle crashed into a home in Los Angeles.

Heche has suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury ” and is “not expected to survive” the accident, her family say.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery,” it added.

