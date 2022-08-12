ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' fiery LA car crash

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Anne Heche ’s family has released a statement suggesting she is “not expected to survive” the severe car crash that left her in a coma last week.

The actor was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after her vehicle crashed into a home in Los Angeles.

Heche has suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury ” and is “not expected to survive” the accident, her family say.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery,” it added.

The Independent

The Independent

