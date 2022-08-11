ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 - statement

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday. After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, the spokeswoman said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

