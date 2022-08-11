Read full article on original website
wglr.com
Downtown Madison moving days underway in earnest, keeping city crews and others busy
MADISON, Wis. — Any time more than 20,000 people move in and out of homes in the course of a few days, a big mess is bound to follow. The city of Madison, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a non-profit are working together to clean the mess left behind.
wglr.com
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive
MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
wglr.com
Madison Children’s Museum holding Family Happy Hour
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a spin on Friday night fun. They are calling the event “Family Happy Hour,” and it’s taking place this Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. With the museum closing down last year due to COVID-19,...
wglr.com
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news...
wglr.com
The Periodicals bring Northern soul sound to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — One band is bringing a unique sound to Madison. The Periodicals are a nine-piece band that blends old-school rock together with pop. London-born John Wedge formed the band alongside guitarist and vocalist Geoff Blake-Horst eight years ago. “We had a conversation about music. Maybe we can...
wglr.com
Badgers’ Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids
MADISON, Wis. — After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
wglr.com
‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge
MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport...
wglr.com
Students get behind-the-scenes look at life as first responders
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Students in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to work as a first responder. Monday was the first day of a week-long Summer Youth Academy hosted by local law enforcement agencies. Organizers said the event is not...
wglr.com
Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
wglr.com
UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired...
wglr.com
Construction company warns of escalating price tag for Dane Co. jail project proposal in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — An internal county memo from the Department of Administration to the Dane County Board of Supervisors indicates construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project could increase yet again under a proposal unveiled earlier this month. Officials with the construction company used by the county...
wglr.com
Drunk Driver Travels in Wrong Lane and Gets Arrested
Grant County authorities and Iowa County authorities responded to a drunk driving incident Saturday around 6:30pm near Montfort. A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and a City of Fennimore Police Officer responded to Highway 18 in Wingville Township for a reported crash between an Iowa County Deputy and another vehicle. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy had been traveling east on Highway 18 in Grant County. The Iowa County Deputy was in Grant County for another matter. At the same time, 28 year old Honorio Martinez of Lancaster was traveling west on Highway 18. Martinez crossed the center line and nearly side-swiped the Iowa County Deputy and was at one point traveling west bound in the east bound lane. This went on for a long distance while the Iowa County Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic at 15-20 miles per hour. The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver’s side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop his vehicle. Martinez finally came to a stop shortly after. Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to the investigating Grant County Deputy that he had consumed alcohol while in Montfort. Martinez was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired. Martinez also did not possess a valid driver’s license. Martinez was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. At this time, the case remains under further investigation. Other charges are pending.
wglr.com
One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides
The second incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue. A 35-year-old man was found with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police said that the incident does not appear to be random and asked that witnesses come forward with any information that they may have on the incident.
wglr.com
Woman killed in rollover crash near Watertown ID’d
Sigmund was heading north on a ramp from State Highway 26 to eastbound State Highway 16 northwest of Watertown when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the road. She died at the scene. No one else was in her vehicle at the time. The sheriff’s office did not...
wglr.com
Woman injured, witness shot at after argument in Janesville
Janesville Police Department officials said that a man and woman were arguing in the driveway of a residence when the caller shouted at them. The man then allegedly started shooting. The woman left the scene before officers arrived. After 7 a.m., police found the woman, who was wounded. Police said...
wglr.com
Court: State can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
The tribes — Lac Courte Oreilles, the Lac du Flambeau, the Red Cliff and the Bad River — sued after the state imposed property taxes on land within their reservations. Such lands are immune from state property taxes absent congressional approval but the state argued that tribal members had sold the lands to non-Indians before the lands were sold back to the tribes, making them eligible for taxes.
wglr.com
Janesville teen arrested after two businesses burglarized
Officers moved to the Farm and Fleet, allegedly finding a 14-year-old boy inside the building. He was arrested and taken to the Rock County Youth Services Center. Police said that someone forced their way into both businesses, and physical and video evidence link the teen to both break-ins. The incidents remain under investigation.
wglr.com
Man who shot at 911 caller reporting argument arrested, Janesville police say
Police said the victim had called dispatchers just after 3 a.m. Sunday to report an argument between a man and a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road. While the caller was on the phone, the man reportedly shot at them. According to police, the 911 caller had shouted...
wglr.com
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. The left lane was blocked for about 50 minutes. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wglr.com
Court: Mask order didn’t violate shop’s free speech rights
The county cited the cafe three times for failing to comply with the mandate. The shop lost its lease.
