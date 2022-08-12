ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, another in critical condition after crash involving two motorcycles in Middletown

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Friday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Yankee Road and Todhunter Road for a report of a crash involving two motorcycles around 2:20 a.m., according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, one of which was suffering from critical injuries and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, where they remain in critical condition.

The other motorcycle driver involved was deceased upon arrival, police said.

The identities of both involved are being withheld until proper notifications have been made.

The intersection was closed while crews were on scene, but has since reopened, according to a tweet from the Middletown Police Department.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Driver killed in fiery I-70 crash identified

CLAY TOWNSHIP — A Dayton man died last week in a fiery crash on I-70 eastbound in Clay Twp. Michael Rauch, 50, was identified as the driver killed in the crash on Aug. 10, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Rauch was heading eastbound on I-70 in a...
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12. Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened shortly...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police say that Adams Sands, 45, died after a crash happened on 100 E. 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris Slingshot south on Walnut...
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
Narcotics may have contributed to crash

ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday

AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim's condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
