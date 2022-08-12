1 dead, another in critical condition after crash involving two motorcycles in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Friday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Yankee Road and Todhunter Road for a report of a crash involving two motorcycles around 2:20 a.m., according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, one of which was suffering from critical injuries and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, where they remain in critical condition.

The other motorcycle driver involved was deceased upon arrival, police said.

The identities of both involved are being withheld until proper notifications have been made.

The intersection was closed while crews were on scene, but has since reopened, according to a tweet from the Middletown Police Department.

