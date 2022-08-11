ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Court: State can’t tax tribal lands that change hands

The tribes — Lac Courte Oreilles, the Lac du Flambeau, the Red Cliff and the Bad River — sued after the state imposed property taxes on land within their reservations. Such lands are immune from state property taxes absent congressional approval but the state argued that tribal members had sold the lands to non-Indians before the lands were sold back to the tribes, making them eligible for taxes.
Widow of man who died at WI vet’s home sues state, others

Krall said staff at the troubled home in Union Grove provided “reckless, wanton, demeaning and inhuman treatment” of her husband. The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages. A Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman, in an email, said the DVA’s medical director previously reviewed the case and determined that appropriate...
UNION GROVE, WI

