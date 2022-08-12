Read full article on original website
13 Shell Casings Found After Man Shot in Valencia Park Area of San Diego
A resident in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego reported hearing multiple shots fired, then found their neighbor on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police said. The neighbor reported hearing a vehicle speed off afterward, according to San Diego Police Department...
Humvee Stolen From Naval Base Coronado; Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit
Criminal investigators from the U.S. Navy recovered a Humvee stolen from Naval Base Coronado after a man led police on a chase Friday. Investigators were contacted after a vehicle belonging to the Naval Special Warfare Command at Naval Base Coronado was allegedly stolen, according to Cdr. Ben Tisdale, a spokesperson for the command.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Lincoln Park
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department. Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and...
Former San Diego Police Vice Detective, 3 Others, Charged in Illicit Massage Scheme
A former San Diego police officer has been charged along with three others with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Peter Griffin, 78, a former vice detective and attorney, was arrested Thursday morning shortly after leaving his San Diego home,...
Three Arrested in Illegal Cannabis Bust in San Diego
Police announced Thursday they raided and closed down an illegal butane honey oil lab and recovered $700,000 in illegal profits. Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's Narcotics Unit received a complaint Wednesday about an illegal cannabis dispensary and delivery service and detained two men and a woman who have witnessed loading suspected narcotics into a rented U-Haul truck, Lt. Paul Phillips said.
WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon
A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
Chula Vista's Third Avenue Village Rebranding as ‘Downtown Chula Vista'
People, music -- and lemons -- had a big showing at the Lemon Festival in Chula Vista Saturday. The annual Lemon Festival celebrates the history of the fruit in the South Bay. Chula Vista was once known as the lemon capital of the world. The Third Avenue Village area will...
USPS Holding One-Day Hiring Event Across San Diego County
Looking for a job in San Diego County? The U.S. Postal Service is looking for you. The USPS will be holding a one-day hiring "blitz" for mail carriers and clerks at 19 of their post offices across San Diego County on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting...
Flash Flood Warning Issued in East San Diego County; Severe Thunderstorm Warning Including Mount Laguna
The National Weather Service of San Diego issued a flash flood warning for communities in east San Diego County until 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Do not drive through flooded roadways, the NWS emphasized. Immediately move to higher ground and avoid walking and driving through flood waters, the NWS said. Localized flash...
Monsoon Weather in San Diego County Leads to Daily Risk of Thunderstorms This Week
A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. The NWS of San Diego issued a flash flood warning for communities in east San Diego...
Monsoon Pattern Over San Diego County to Continue Through The Week
A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to...
Flash Flood Warning Issued Friday for Northeastern San Diego County as Humidity Increases
Northeastern San Diego County was under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. Friday night, according to the San Diego County Emergency Site. Life-threatening flash flooding was expected to begin shortly from heavy rain, the county wrote around 5 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service advised drivers not to drive...
Monsoonal Weather Brings Possible Thunderstorms, Flood Watch to San Diego Mountains, Deserts
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and a warning of severe thunderstorms for San Diego County mountains and deserts until 8 p.m. Saturday. Conditions allowed the NWS to cancel the watch around 7 p.m. Saturday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, the NWS...
