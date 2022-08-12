ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Acres, CA

NBC San Diego

13 Shell Casings Found After Man Shot in Valencia Park Area of San Diego

A resident in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego reported hearing multiple shots fired, then found their neighbor on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police said. The neighbor reported hearing a vehicle speed off afterward, according to San Diego Police Department...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Humvee Stolen From Naval Base Coronado; Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

Criminal investigators from the U.S. Navy recovered a Humvee stolen from Naval Base Coronado after a man led police on a chase Friday. Investigators were contacted after a vehicle belonging to the Naval Special Warfare Command at Naval Base Coronado was allegedly stolen, according to Cdr. Ben Tisdale, a spokesperson for the command.
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Lincoln Park

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department. Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Three Arrested in Illegal Cannabis Bust in San Diego

Police announced Thursday they raided and closed down an illegal butane honey oil lab and recovered $700,000 in illegal profits. Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's Narcotics Unit received a complaint Wednesday about an illegal cannabis dispensary and delivery service and detained two men and a woman who have witnessed loading suspected narcotics into a rented U-Haul truck, Lt. Paul Phillips said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon

A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Monsoon Pattern Over San Diego County to Continue Through The Week

A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
