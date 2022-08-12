ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Talbot Children’s Advocacy Center earns reaccreditation

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XoCnU_0hEQTzSc00

EASTON — Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd

FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Government Technology

Harford County Schools Reveal Safety, Security Data

(TNS) — Harford County Public Schools will hold a virtual town hall on safety and security on Wednesday to discuss the school system's plans for the upcoming school year and to hear from concerned parents and residents. Harford County Public Schools Parent Academy and the HCPS Office of Safety...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
County
Talbot County, MD
The Dispatch

New Beaver Run School To Welcome Students Next Month

SALISBURY – After five years of planning and construction, officials say a school replacement project is nearing completion. This week, Wicomico County Public Schools (WCPS) Public Information Officer Tracy Sahler announced demolition of the old Beaver Run Elementary School is complete. A new school building, which was constructed behind the former site, is expected to welcome students in September.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police

BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting.     Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator

Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

'Hazardous Incident' Reported At Johns Hopkins University

A "hazardous incident" that was reported at Johns Hopkins University was reportedly a false alarm, officials say. Firefighters responded to the scene at 100 W. University Parkway around 9:30 a.m., according to Baltimore City Firefighter's Union. The false alarm was determined to be over an envelope filled with sand, according...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary

CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
CROFTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex girl

ESSEX, MD—Police in County are searching for a missing Essex girl. Greidy Hernandez-Portillo, 11, is 4’6” tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, on Punjab Circle. Anyone with information on Greidy Hernandez-Portillo’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
ESSEX, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy