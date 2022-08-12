Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has competition: Motor Razr 2022 debuts in China with flagship internals and an excellent price

Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
Samsung won't fool me a third time with the Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung has unleased its latest innovations in mobile tech. While there are some impressive bits this year, I was really excited about a next-generation Galaxy Watch. Unfortunately, I couldn't have been more let down.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged Xiaomi 12T Pro live image shows off 200 MP camera and Redmi K50 Extreme Edition roots
According to word on the grapevine, Xiaomi will bring its recently released Redmi K50 Extreme Edition to the global market as the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It appears, however, that the phone will have one major difference, at least if an alleged live image is anything to go by. Earlier this...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will launch as the global version of the Moto S30 Pro, according to the latest Evan Blass leak
Motorola launched the Moto S30 Pro as a more affordable alternative to the X30 Pro. It has a curved FHD+ 144Hz OLED display in common with the new ultra-premium smartphone; however, it is 6.55 inches in diagonal length, and is driven by last year's Snapdragon 888+ rather than the direct successor found in the X30 Pro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Huawei will launch at least one more foldable smartphone by the end of 2022
Accessory Audio Leaks / Rumors Foldable Touchscreen Phablet. Fans of the increasingly well-subscribed book-style Huawei Mate X2 might have been blind-sided when the OEM decided to revitalize the first-gen design of the Mate X and Xs in a 2022 product launch instead of the rumored X3. However, it seems that both will be official by the end of 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and 5 Pro pricing revealed for the Indian market
The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series has arrived as some of the latest players in the health-focused smartwatch arena. Then again, they command prices that can push the US$500 mark for the potential of greatly improved specs and considerable re-designs, particularly in the top-end 5 Pro models. Oddly, Samsung neglected to...
notebookcheck.net
New iPhone 14 release date surfaces as fan-made iPhone 14 Pro concept renderings show Apple's iOS 16 in action
Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.
TechCrunch
Meet Xiaomi’s new humanoid robot, CyberOne
At first glance, the robot isn’t exactly Atlas or Digit, in terms of locomotion, but it’s still a promising demo and very much not a person in a spandex suit (not that anyone would do that). It’s the latest sign of Xiaomi’s growing robotics ambitions, which began with vacuums and have since expanded to include last year’s Spot-esque CyberDog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Moto Razr 2022: a new teardown video reveals potential hinge and display upgrades compared to last-gen Motorola foldables
The Moto Razr 2022 has debuted with specs to give the competing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 a headache and, moreover, has now also proven a sales hit already. Then again, as the teardown vlogger WekiHome points out, it still has not much more than IPX2-level ingress protection (with, for example, a P2i water-repelling coating for its motherboard) and might, thus, require slightly more careful handling than usual.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'
Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4: Larger premium tablet arrives with superior battery capacity, a new display and MIUI Pad 13
Xiaomi has introduced a new version of the Pad 5 Pro. Sold as the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, the tablet has a larger display than its predecessor, making it more comparable to an iPad Pro 12.9 and a Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Xiaomi has included a larger battery as well as a bigger display, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7000 placeholder prices leave expectant fans anxious about possible Zen 3 to Zen 4 price hikes
There is a lot of excitement in regard to the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 launch, with fans hoping for a perfect combination of price and performance from the Zen 4 Raphael desktop CPUs. This seemed to be on the cards when we reported about price expectations a couple of weeks ago. However, placeholder prices published by PC-Canada.com and initially shared by @momomo_us have indicated that desktop PC builders may have to shell out considerably more for their shiny new Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 chips.
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
notebookcheck.net
The Dell XPS 13 (9315) launches with a very lightweight chassis and 4K 16:10 touchscreen
Today, Dell has launched the next-generation XPS 13 with an updated design, Intel Alder Lake-U, and a 13.4-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and an optional 4K resolution. Laptop Launch Alder Lake Review Snippet. After releasing the XPS 13 Plus in January with a somewhat contentious design that...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Monoprice sale slashes 15 percent off most products site-wide
If you're in the mood to browse adapters, cables, desks, mice, and other random office accessories, now might be the best time to do it. Even some 4K projectors are eligible for the 15 percent coupon. For this weekend only (August 12 to August 14), the majority of items on...
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia PRO and PRO-I new software update allow them to support livestreaming while acting as external monitors
5G Accessory Android Camera Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The Xperia PRO and PRO-I launched as alternative variants of the Sony Xperia 1 II and III respectively, and are pitched as Android smartphones for the working (and, most likely, wildly successful) photographer or videographer with the alpha- (or α-) series members that might be necessary to get the most out of both devices.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Flip 4: The foldable phone that most will buy has a few problems you need to know about
After a series of high-res leaks and tons of rumors, the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 has finally launched now (alongside its bigger brother, the Fold 4). In case this is the first story about the Flip 4 that you've come across, not much has changed compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia restarts GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB production to get rid of excess Ampere stock
With the Ada Lovelace RTX 4000 series of graphics cards slated to launch soon, Nvidia has been trying hard to get rid of excess stock by offering hefty discounts. In yet another bid to empty shelves, Nvidia is bringing back a questionably-specced graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB. The move comes shortly after the SKU was discontinued mere months after its January 2022 reveal.
Comments / 0