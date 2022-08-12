Man looking for state employee believed to be connected to police shooting, court documents say

Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Police in Sioux Falls reminding citizens to not leave guns in cars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls last week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders. Milstead says another...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after assaulting a female acquaintance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect is facing charges after he assaulted a female acquaintance. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department said Friday, Aug. 12 at approximately 10 a.m., the 44-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Samuel Kumbuka, went to the home of a female acquaintance and asked to be let in. Once inside the victim’s residence, Kumbuka would not let the woman leave. Kumbuka hit her multiple times with a “pole-like” object.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: SFPD, MCSO discuss rise in officer-involved shootings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Matters of the State, the Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office discuss the rise in officer-involved shootings in Sioux Falls, and whether changes should be considered for justice reform in South Dakota. We also take...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Two suspects arrested during attempted theft
MADISON, Neb. -- Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they were reportedly caught in the act of an attempted theft. Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32 about six miles east of Madison.
Authorities investigating report of shot fired on the Missouri River
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the Missouri River near Union County Saturday night.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
dakotanewsnow.com
Updated: Suspect wanted in connection to shot fired incident arrested after standoff in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man wanted in connection to an unusual shot fired incident has been arrested after a standoff in Sioux Falls, authorities say. Update: According to Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Elliot Jay Bird was involved in multiple serious crimes and had a $250,000 warrant for his arrest regarding Terroristic Threats. According to court documents, during the incident Wednesday, a witness says the driver told him if he was with the government he was “going to kill them because they took my brother.”
wnax.com
Law Enforcement Asking for the Publics Help
Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls this week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public….. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders….. Milstead says another growing...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls drug dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death was sentenced on August 10. Jeffery Darnell Moore, age 53, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Moore knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl,...
brookingsradio.com
Search under way for man who said he wants to shoot someone in law enforcement or state government
Authorities are searching for the man driving this stolen pickup. Law enforcement agencies, including the Highway Patrol, are seeking the public’s help in the Sioux Falls area as they try to find a man who fired a gun into the air Wednesday morning. At 8:30 a.m., the man was...
Man who fled from police shooting in Sioux Falls arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a driver who fled from a fatal police shooting in Sioux Falls, officials said. Police tweeted Wednesday night that the man was arrested after a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle. He was driving a car with three other occupants when the vehicle was stopped by law […]
kelo.com
Sioux Falls police arrest suspect in officer-involved shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An arrest was made Wednesday evening in connection with an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Around 7:30 last night, Sioux Falls Police conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by an outstanding suspect who had fled the shooting near W 12th street and S Williams Avenue. 29-year-old Tanner Turkey of Sioux Falls was arrested following a short pursuit. There were no injuries. More information will be made available later this morning.
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
kwsn.com
Crash kills motorcyclist in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/motorcycle crash. On Saturday at 5:45 pm a white Ram pickup was traveling westbound on West 85th St when it impacted with a motorcycle also in the west bound lane of travel. The motorcycle had two occupants, and...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on OWI, drug warrants
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on O'Brien County warrants for first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from a welfare check after he appeared...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
