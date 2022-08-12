ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Love Island's Summer and Coco go for 'round two' with new clips

Love Island stars Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge have taken their disagreement to social media after Sunday’s (7 August) reunion show. Watch their social media posts below:. Viewers watched on as tensions briefly flared between the former Islanders over Josh Le Grove, but the majority of the argument was cut.
Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
Armie Hammer's exes make terrifying claims about the actor in new docuseries

Warning: this article contains details some may find upsetting. Armie Hammer's exes have made some terrifying claims about the actor in a new docuseries set to air next month. House of Hammer, which is set to premiere on Discovery+ on 2 September, delves into the actor's private life after it was plunged into the spotlight last year when an anonymous Instagram account posted a series of messages that they claimed to be sent from the star – who has vehemently denied the allegations.
Love Island's Luca silences Gemma split rumours in new snap

This year's season of Love Island might have only just drawn to a close, but there are already rumours that some of the couples have split. Namely, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, but now the fishmonger has silenced claims that he's no longer in a relationship with Michael Owen's daughter.
Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques

Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
Keep Breathing fans 'deeply unsatisfied and angry' at series ending

LOOK AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT KEEP BREATHING SPOILERS. We were glued to Keep Breathing, Netflix's recent drama series about a woman who becomes trapped on a deserted island. But after bingeing their way through six episodes, some viewers were left disappointed by the ending. Keep Breathing tells the...
Brian McFadden fans flood singer with support after hospital dash

Brian McFadden's fans are flooding his comments section with messages of support after he revealed the aftermath of an allergic reaction. Watch the video below:. The former Westlife singer, 42, shared the visual 'timeline' after he was stung by a bee on Wednesday (11 August), which features a collection of selfies showing his face progressively getting more swollen.
