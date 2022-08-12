Read full article on original website
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer speaks out following Jackson split
Olivia Frazer has spoken out for the first since announcing her split from Jackson Lonie. Watch below:. The 28-year-old Married at First Sight Australia star took to Instagram on Monday (8 August) to share a message of gratitude to her followers for sending their love and support. Dressed in what...
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
Fans in meltdown as Alex Bowen shares new pic of baby boy's face
Former Love Island star Alex Bowen left his social media followers in a tizzy as he shared an adorable new photo with his two-month-old son. The 31-year-old and his wife Olivia, who met on season two of Love Island, welcomed their first child, a boy named Abel Jacob, on June 10.
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
Mum trying to wean toddler off dummies fuming after they get dog hooked too
A mum has unintentionally doubled her problems after her attempt to wean her toddler off dummies led to the family dog getting hooked on them too. Gemma Hill has been trying to consciously uncouple her 18-month-old daughter Bonnie Howards from her comforters for two months with zero success. The youngster...
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong
We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Love Island's Luca admits he was 'fuming' after coming in second place
Love Island star Luca Bish admitted that he was left ‘fuming’ that he and partner Gemma Owen missed out on being crowned 2022’s winning couple. Watch the moment below:. The pair lost out to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who won by a landslide with 63.7 percent of the public vote.
Love Island’s Paige hits back at criticism from fellow Islanders over Danica comments
Love Island's Paige has hit back at fellow islander Danica after she said she wished she had confronted her over the way she was treated. Paige, 24, was subsequently labelled as a 'mean girl' by some social media users when Nathalia claimed that Paige was also mean behind her back.
Love Island's Summer and Coco go for 'round two' with new clips
Love Island stars Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge have taken their disagreement to social media after Sunday’s (7 August) reunion show. Watch their social media posts below:. Viewers watched on as tensions briefly flared between the former Islanders over Josh Le Grove, but the majority of the argument was cut.
Love Island's Ekin-Su opens up about secret health battle in villa
As the dust settles on this year's season of Love Island, the contestants are reflecting on their whirlwind summer of bombshells, love and drama. Now, this year's winner Ekin-Su has opened up about her secret health battle in the villa that saw her have a 'mini panic attack'. Watch below:
Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims
Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
Armie Hammer's exes make terrifying claims about the actor in new docuseries
Warning: this article contains details some may find upsetting. Armie Hammer's exes have made some terrifying claims about the actor in a new docuseries set to air next month. House of Hammer, which is set to premiere on Discovery+ on 2 September, delves into the actor's private life after it was plunged into the spotlight last year when an anonymous Instagram account posted a series of messages that they claimed to be sent from the star – who has vehemently denied the allegations.
Love Island's Luca silences Gemma split rumours in new snap
This year's season of Love Island might have only just drawn to a close, but there are already rumours that some of the couples have split. Namely, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, but now the fishmonger has silenced claims that he's no longer in a relationship with Michael Owen's daughter.
Britney Spears fans slam Kevin Federline for sharing videos of the star filmed by their sons
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has been slammed by the star’s fans after he posted several clips of her private interactions with their sons. Federline took to Instagram on Thursday (11 August) to post three videos, which he claims were filmed four years ago by sons Jayden James and Sean Preston.
90210 star Denise Dowse in a coma as actor's sister shares emotional post
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Denise Dowse is in a coma in hospital. Denise's sister, Tracey, said the actress, 64, is battling a 'virulent form of meningitis' and took to social media to explain to followers what's been happening. "As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and...
Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques
Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
Keep Breathing fans 'deeply unsatisfied and angry' at series ending
LOOK AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT KEEP BREATHING SPOILERS. We were glued to Keep Breathing, Netflix's recent drama series about a woman who becomes trapped on a deserted island. But after bingeing their way through six episodes, some viewers were left disappointed by the ending. Keep Breathing tells the...
Brian McFadden fans flood singer with support after hospital dash
Brian McFadden's fans are flooding his comments section with messages of support after he revealed the aftermath of an allergic reaction. Watch the video below:. The former Westlife singer, 42, shared the visual 'timeline' after he was stung by a bee on Wednesday (11 August), which features a collection of selfies showing his face progressively getting more swollen.
