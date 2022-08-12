Tickets available for Olive Crest's 'Night in Tuscany' fundraiser, Sept. 8

Olive Crest, a nonprofit organization devoted to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, will host a fundraising event, "A Night In Tuscany," on Sept. 8 at the Riverside residence of long-time supporters Jennifer and Tom Mangione.

"Olive Crest provides such critical services for our community — from child abuse prevention and counseling to homelessness prevention for children and teens," Tom said. "My wife and I are pleased to support these efforts through this fun evening."

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Guests will sample from a scrumptious heavy appetizer menu prepared by Chef Brad Martin of Taste Catering, served outside on the sprawling, beautifully manicured grounds of the Mangione home.

Featured menu items will include imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats, tomato roasted garlic basil bruschetta, olive tapenade, Kobe beef meatballs, caprese skewers, four-cheese fried ravioli with tomato basil sauce, Mediterranean vegetable puffs, heirloom tomato panzanella cups, applewood-wrapped dates stuffed with gorgonzola and butternut risotto cake. The carving station will feature braised beef short ribs and sauteed chopped clams in a spiced tomato broth with bowtie pasta.

"Our hope is that those who attend our event will not only provide needed funding but will see a place for themselves helping to build strong, productive futures for our kids and families and who will join us in our vision to ensure 'a strong family for every child,'" said Tracy Fitzsimmons, Olive Crest's executive director.

"The monies raised at A Night in Tuscany will support services for an anticipated 2,800 children and families in the Inland Empire this year. As a result of the pandemic and increased inflation, families have seen a troubling rise in food scarcity, domestic violence, unemployment and mental health needs. We are serving twice the population as compared to five years ago. We anticipate continued increases in our service areas including foster, family restoration and support, aged-out foster youth, counseling and child abuse prevention."

The evening's entertainment will feature bass-baritone Robbie Britt and comedian Nazareth, who is originally from the Holy Land.

Event sponsors thus far include Toyota of Riverside, Pacific Premier Bank and Holstrom, Block & Parke.

Individual tickets to this event are $200. Event sponsorships range from $1,000 to $15,000. To purchase tickets, visit olivecrest.org/nightintuscany2022 or contact Terri Larson at (951) 686-8500 ext. 4303 or terri-larson@olivecrest.org.

For more information on Olive Crest, call (800)-550-2445 or visit olivecrest.org.

Madeline Zuckerman is owner and president of M. Zuckerman Marketing & Public Relations Inc., a strategic marketing, branding, public relations and special events firm with offices in Rancho Mirage and Newport Beach, California. Her clients have included South Coast Plaza, Pacific Symphony and Tiffany & Co. in Orange County and Desert Arc, Olive Crest and Mama's House here in the desert. She is a Founder of McCallum Theatre and has been a guest reporter with The Desert Sun for the past 14 years.