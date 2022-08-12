ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Tickets available for Olive Crest's 'Night in Tuscany' fundraiser, Sept. 8

By Madeline Zuckerman
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MYeS_0hEQRHza00

Olive Crest, a nonprofit organization devoted to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, will host a fundraising event, "A Night In Tuscany," on Sept. 8 at the Riverside residence of long-time supporters Jennifer and Tom Mangione.

"Olive Crest provides such critical services for our community — from child abuse prevention and counseling to homelessness prevention for children and teens," Tom said. "My wife and I are pleased to support these efforts through this fun evening."

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Guests will sample from a scrumptious heavy appetizer menu prepared by Chef Brad Martin of Taste Catering, served outside on the sprawling, beautifully manicured grounds of the Mangione home.

Featured menu items will include imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats, tomato roasted garlic basil bruschetta, olive tapenade, Kobe beef meatballs, caprese skewers, four-cheese fried ravioli with tomato basil sauce, Mediterranean vegetable puffs, heirloom tomato panzanella cups, applewood-wrapped dates stuffed with gorgonzola and butternut risotto cake. The carving station will feature braised beef short ribs and sauteed chopped clams in a spiced tomato broth with bowtie pasta.

"Our hope is that those who attend our event will not only provide needed funding but will see a place for themselves helping to build strong, productive futures for our kids and families and who will join us in our vision to ensure 'a strong family for every child,'" said Tracy Fitzsimmons, Olive Crest's executive director.

"The monies raised at A Night in Tuscany will support services for an anticipated 2,800 children and families in the Inland Empire this year. As a result of the pandemic and increased inflation, families have seen a troubling rise in food scarcity, domestic violence, unemployment and mental health needs. We are serving twice the population as compared to five years ago. We anticipate continued increases in our service areas including foster, family restoration and support, aged-out foster youth, counseling and child abuse prevention."

The evening's entertainment will feature bass-baritone Robbie Britt and comedian Nazareth, who is originally from the Holy Land.

Event sponsors thus far include Toyota of Riverside, Pacific Premier Bank and Holstrom, Block & Parke.

Individual tickets to this event are $200. Event sponsorships range from $1,000 to $15,000. To purchase tickets, visit olivecrest.org/nightintuscany2022 or contact Terri Larson at (951) 686-8500 ext. 4303 or terri-larson@olivecrest.org.

For more information on Olive Crest, call (800)-550-2445 or visit olivecrest.org.

Madeline Zuckerman is owner and president of M. Zuckerman Marketing & Public Relations Inc., a strategic marketing, branding, public relations and special events firm with offices in Rancho Mirage and Newport Beach, California. Her clients have included South Coast Plaza, Pacific Symphony and Tiffany & Co. in Orange County and Desert Arc, Olive Crest and Mama's House here in the desert. She is a Founder of McCallum Theatre and has been a guest reporter with The Desert Sun for the past 14 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA

Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
Riverside, CA
Society
City
Riverside, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency

Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Suzy Valentin Realtor

Norco, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Norco, California, which is located in Riverside county. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of August 8, 2022. Currently there are 51 single family residence homes for sale in Norco, CA. They are selling between $550,00- $2,299,000.
NORCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuscany#Fundraising#Domestic Violence#Tiffany Co#Homelessness#Charity#Taste Catering
allaccess.com

Industry Mourns Former CBS Radio/Riverside OM/PD Lee Douglas

The industry is mourning the loss of longtime CBS/RADIO/RIVERSIDE, CA OM/PD LEE DOUGLAS, who passed away on AUGUST 11th at the age of 74. DOUGLAS, whose duties included programming Country KFRG (K-FROG 95.1), retired from that position in 2017. Many people from the Country radio and record communities paid tribute...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

7 Newport Beach Activities for Your “End of Summer” Checklist

With only a few weeks left of summer, it’s time to squeeze in some last-minute fun! Newport Beach offers an array of sun-soaked activities for both locals and visitors to enjoy. From shopping by the bay to zooming around town on an electric bike, there’s never a dull moment in our coastal town! So seas the end of summer and check these seven activities off your seasonal bucket list.
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California

If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks

Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
US News and World Report

The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California

Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $34 Million, Brand New Villa in Newport Coast showcases A Lifestyle of Unparalleled Luxury

The Villa in Newport Coast, a Crystal Cove’s newest estate with southwest facing views in the exclusive enclave offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Midsummer, Newport Coast, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cain (Phone: 949-478-7772) at Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Newport Coast.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy