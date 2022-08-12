Dallas hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (5-10-9, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (9-7-9, third in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -145, San Jose +364, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes square off in conference action.

Dallas is 8-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 4-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The Earthquakes are 4-6-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are third in the MLS drawing 138 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Velasco has scored three goals and added three assists for Dallas. Paxton Pomykal has one assist over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Ebobisse has 13 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-3-5, averaging one goal, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-4-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured), Facundo Quignon (injured).

Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Eric Remedi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.