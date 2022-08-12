ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Driussi leads Austin against Sporting Kansas City

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Sporting Kansas City (6-14-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (13-5-6, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -173, Sporting Kansas City +429, Draw +317; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Driussi leads Austin into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City following a two-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Austin is 7-4-5 against Western Conference teams. Austin is 7-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Sporting KC is 5-10-3 against Western Conference teams. Sporting KC has a 3-1-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Austin won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has scored 16 goals and added five assists for Austin. Ethan Finlay has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Russell has six goals for Sporting KC. William Agada has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 6-1-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 3-6-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured).

Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Cameron Duke (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Driussi scores late to lift Austin over Sporting KC 4-3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season four minutes into second-half stoppage time and Austin FC survived an upset bid by Sporting Kansas City with a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Austin (14-5-6) trailed 3-1 at halftime after Sporting KC (6-15-5) got goals from Andreu Fontàs in the 12th minute, William Agada in the 23rd and a penalty-kick score by Johnny Russell in the 40th. Julio Cascante found the net in the 63rd minute to get Austin within a goal and Danny Hoesen knotted the score at 3-3 when he scored in the 83rd. Driussi received a yellow card for excessive celebration after his go-ahead score. He has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Richy Ledezma hurts ankle in 1st PSV start in 20 months

American midfielder Richy Ledezma injured an ankle in his first start for PSV Eindhoven in 20 months. The 20-year-old from Phoenix was replaced in the 37th minute of Saturday’s Eredivisie match at Go Ahead Eagles after he was fouled by Mats Deijl, who was given a red card. PSV said Monday that Ledezma was out for “the time being” and did not provide an estimate. Ledezma made his PSV debut on Nov. 1, 2020, and his U.S. national team debut that Nov. 16 when he had a pair of assists in an exhibition against Panama. He tore his right ACL in his sixth game for the club, during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia that Dec. 10.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday, a move made in hopes of building momentum toward next year, when the team has long expected to win again after a seasons-long rebuilding effort. The Rangers are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing season since their last AL West title in 2016. While better than last year’s 102-loss team, they haven’t made the desired progress this year, or even had a winning record at any point since spending a half-billion dollars last winter to sign shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals’ dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue to pitch until that process is completed. The Royals were in Minnesota on Monday night to start a three-game series. The incident with the spectator at Guaranteed Rate Field occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played the White Sox. Garrett posted an apology on Twitter the following day, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game. The left-hander has a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances this season, his first with the Royals. Last year with Cincinnati, Garrett was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs. He appealed and had the ban cut to five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

Dolphins place CB Trill Williams on IR with torn ACL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay. Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter on Saturday. Also Monday, Miami signed veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander is entering his seventh season, spending five with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Cincinnati Bengals. Scott, a former undrafted free agent, has mostly spent time on practice squads but played in six games with Cincinnati during the 2018 season.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Associated Press

AP source: Simmons, 76ers settle his grievance over salary

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have settled the grievance he filed to recoup a portion of last season’s salary, a person with knowledge of the details said Monday. Simmons was seeking a portion of the nearly $20 million that was withheld after he refused to suit up for the 76ers last season. He was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February for a package headlined by James Harden. The person confirmed the settlement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were to remain confidential. The agreement was first reported by ESPN. Simmons was the No. 1 pick by the 76ers in 2016 and became an All-Star. But he was heavily criticized after he struggled when the top-seeded 76ers were upset by Atlanta in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
Khiry Shelton
Person
Logan Ndenbe
Person
Gadi Kinda
Person
Tim Melia
Person
Ethan Finlay
The Associated Press

Former first-round pick Shelton gets fresh start with Chiefs

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Former first-round pick Danny Shelton began his latest fresh start with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, hoping to earn a place in the middle of their defensive line after agreeing last week to a contract for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old Shelton appeared in 13 games for the Giants last year, when he rotated up front as primarily a run-stuffing defensive tackle. That came after a season with the Patriots, two with the Lions and Shelton’s first three with the Browns, who made him the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft after a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sure looked like he was ready to go. The one-time MVP, Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler made it look easy in his short time on the field. Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. “We did what we were supposed to do,” Mahomes said. “We went out there, we were able to spread the football around, get a lot of different guys involved and found a way to get in the end zone.” The game was the first for Chicago’s Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked the return to Soldier Field for predecessor Matt Nagy, now the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. He was fired in January after leading the Bears to a 34-31 record in four seasons, then reunited with Andy Reid after previously working for him in Philadelphia and Kansas City.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy