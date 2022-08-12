Driussi leads Austin against Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City (6-14-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (13-5-6, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -173, Sporting Kansas City +429, Draw +317; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Driussi leads Austin into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City following a two-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Austin is 7-4-5 against Western Conference teams. Austin is 7-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Sporting KC is 5-10-3 against Western Conference teams. Sporting KC has a 3-1-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Austin won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has scored 16 goals and added five assists for Austin. Ethan Finlay has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Russell has six goals for Sporting KC. William Agada has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 6-1-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 3-6-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured).

Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Cameron Duke (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.