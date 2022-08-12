ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Chicharito and the LA Galaxy host the Vancouver Whitecaps

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-10-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (9-11-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -169, Vancouver +420, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicharito leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Galaxy are 5-10-2 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 3-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The Whitecaps are 7-6-3 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps have a 7-4 record in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored nine goals and added two assists for the Galaxy. Efrain Alvarez has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has scored eight goals and added one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Daniel Aguirre (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured).

Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
Driussi scores late to lift Austin over Sporting KC 4-3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season four minutes into second-half stoppage time and Austin FC survived an upset bid by Sporting Kansas City with a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Austin (14-5-6) trailed 3-1 at halftime after Sporting KC (6-15-5) got goals from Andreu Fontàs in the 12th minute, William Agada in the 23rd and a penalty-kick score by Johnny Russell in the 40th. Julio Cascante found the net in the 63rd minute to get Austin within a goal and Danny Hoesen knotted the score at 3-3 when he scored in the 83rd. Driussi received a yellow card for excessive celebration after his go-ahead score. He has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot.
AUSTIN, TX
Richy Ledezma hurts ankle in 1st PSV start in 20 months

American midfielder Richy Ledezma injured an ankle in his first start for PSV Eindhoven in 20 months. The 20-year-old from Phoenix was replaced in the 37th minute of Saturday’s Eredivisie match at Go Ahead Eagles after he was fouled by Mats Deijl, who was given a red card. PSV said Monday that Ledezma was out for “the time being” and did not provide an estimate. Ledezma made his PSV debut on Nov. 1, 2020, and his U.S. national team debut that Nov. 16 when he had a pair of assists in an exhibition against Panama. He tore his right ACL in his sixth game for the club, during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia that Dec. 10.
SOCCER
Liberty beat Dream to remain in hunt for a playoff spot

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored a season-high 18 points, Betnijah Laney added 17 points and the New York Liberty held off the Atlanta Dream 80-70 on Friday night. New York (15-20) entered the game in a four-way tie with Minnesota, Atlanta and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx and Mercury each play later Friday night, and the Liberty host the Dream (14-21) on Sunday to close the regular season. New York led by as many as 22 points, but Atlanta scored nine of the opening 10 points of the fourth quarter to get to 71-60. Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each made a fast-break layup on consecutive possessions to cap a 14-4 run to make it 74-67 with 6:15 left. But Atlanta did not make another field goal the rest of the way. Sabrina Ionescu had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Natasha Howard had 14 points and 12 rebounds for New York.
NBA
Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals’ dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue to pitch until that process is completed. The Royals were in Minnesota on Monday night to start a three-game series. The incident with the spectator at Guaranteed Rate Field occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played the White Sox. Garrett posted an apology on Twitter the following day, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game. The left-hander has a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances this season, his first with the Royals. Last year with Cincinnati, Garrett was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs. He appealed and had the ban cut to five games.
