Boonville, IN

wevv.com

44Blitz Preview: Gibson Southern Titans

2021 was a banner year for the Gibson Southern football team, culminating in the program's first-ever state title. Now they'll need to rebuild on the run in 2022. "We've heard a lot about 'defending state champs'," says Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. "That's just a term. We're not defending anything. This one's up for grabs."
FORT BRANCH, IN
14news.com

USI women’s basketball standout Emma DeHart joins Screaming Eagles staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Stein announced the hiring of Emma DeHart as an assistant coach in 2022-23. DeHart joins the staff following her USI playing career from 2017-22. “Emma has been an integral part of our women’s basketball program for the last five seasons,” Stein said. “Her numbers and accomplishments are easily noticed, but it was her leadership, work ethic, dedication, and passion for USI Women’s Basketball that certainly helped her and her teams to have success.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI draws with Murray State in preseason finale

MURRAY, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed their preseason exhibition slate with a 0-0 result Saturday on the road against the Murray State Racers. The Screaming Eagles recorded the first shot of the game in the fourth minute off the foot of sophomore midfielder Peyton...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘Last Leaf’ excels in first bluegrass race with Audubon Oaks victory

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The venue may have changed for Last Leaf this weekend. The result did not. In her first start outside of Gulfstream Park, the daughter of Not This Time continued to produce the kind of her effort that has spoiled her connections during her sophomore campaign as she took command in the final furlong en-route to capturing the $100,000 Runhappy Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park on Aug. 14 for her third straight stakes victory.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends welcomed as Hall of Fame inductees

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame honored 16 members of the Class of 2022 during an induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members included Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
14news.com

‘Justa Warrior’ justifies her pedigree in Ellis Park Debutante Score

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Justa Warrior had already made one big statement on behalf of her barn during Ellis Park’s centennial meet. On Aug. 14, the daughter of Justify doubled down on that initial assertion when she struck the lead in mid-stretch and kicked on in the final sixteenth to annex the $125,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Debutante Stakes and remain perfect in two career starts.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

‘Li’l Tootsie’ runs big in Groupie Doll Stakes triumph at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Four years ago, trainer Tom Amoss and owner Joel Politi came to Ellis Park’s signature day of racing and watched one of their fillies announce herself as a divisional threat. On Sunday, the connections again got to see one of their promising distaffers head to the Pea Patch and emerge with a victory they hope is indicative of bigger things to come.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Owensboro selected to host world’s largest Geocaching event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro has been chosen to host the GeoWoodstock event on Memorial Day Weekend May 22-28, 2023. According to a press release, this is the world’s largest Geocaching event. GeoWoodstock has become an annually celebrated event that continues to grow in global attendance. As the original mega-event, GeoWoodstock attendance is a must for a geocacher’s journey.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville water crews switching disinfectant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second disinfectant switch of the year is set to happen Monday in Evansville. Water crews will temporarily switch the disinfectant used. That means customers may notice a slight change in the odor of your tap water. This is a standard practice to keep water mains...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Evansville. It happened on East Mulberry Street late last night. Weinbach Avenue is still closed near Wednesday’s explosion site, but those who live in the area were able to get their first glance at their homes over the weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
usi.edu

USI's Archaeology Field School makes dreams come true at Fort Ouiatenon

With lifetime dreams of becoming an archaeologist and a passion for ancient history, Emily Willis, Spring ‘22 graduate and anthropology major, wanted to get her hands dirty in an actual archaeological dig. During her time at USI, Willis studied anthropology and gained experience in the field through classes and lab work. However, she never got the chance to participate in an actual dig. This summer, her dream came true when she and four other USI students were given the opportunity to attend a field school with Dr. Michael Strezewski, USI Associate Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. H. Kory Cooper, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Purdue University.
WTVW

Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just days since the deadly explosion occurred on Weinbach Avenue, the painful memories are still fresh for those in the surrounding neighborhood, and it may take a long time before their lives return to normal. But leaders with Olivet Community Church and Oak Hill Bible Fellowship...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

