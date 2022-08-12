Read full article on original website
44Blitz Preview: Gibson Southern Titans
2021 was a banner year for the Gibson Southern football team, culminating in the program's first-ever state title. Now they'll need to rebuild on the run in 2022. "We've heard a lot about 'defending state champs'," says Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. "That's just a term. We're not defending anything. This one's up for grabs."
USI women’s basketball standout Emma DeHart joins Screaming Eagles staff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Stein announced the hiring of Emma DeHart as an assistant coach in 2022-23. DeHart joins the staff following her USI playing career from 2017-22. “Emma has been an integral part of our women’s basketball program for the last five seasons,” Stein said. “Her numbers and accomplishments are easily noticed, but it was her leadership, work ethic, dedication, and passion for USI Women’s Basketball that certainly helped her and her teams to have success.”
USI draws with Murray State in preseason finale
MURRAY, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed their preseason exhibition slate with a 0-0 result Saturday on the road against the Murray State Racers. The Screaming Eagles recorded the first shot of the game in the fourth minute off the foot of sophomore midfielder Peyton...
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the coroner’s office confirmed the names of the three people who died in the Evansville home explosion, which took the life of a true Harrison Warrior. Charles Hite, and his wife Martina, were inside the house at 1010 Weinbach Avenue, the home that...
‘Last Leaf’ excels in first bluegrass race with Audubon Oaks victory
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The venue may have changed for Last Leaf this weekend. The result did not. In her first start outside of Gulfstream Park, the daughter of Not This Time continued to produce the kind of her effort that has spoiled her connections during her sophomore campaign as she took command in the final furlong en-route to capturing the $100,000 Runhappy Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park on Aug. 14 for her third straight stakes victory.
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends welcomed as Hall of Fame inductees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame honored 16 members of the Class of 2022 during an induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members included Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
‘Justa Warrior’ justifies her pedigree in Ellis Park Debutante Score
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Justa Warrior had already made one big statement on behalf of her barn during Ellis Park’s centennial meet. On Aug. 14, the daughter of Justify doubled down on that initial assertion when she struck the lead in mid-stretch and kicked on in the final sixteenth to annex the $125,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Debutante Stakes and remain perfect in two career starts.
‘Li’l Tootsie’ runs big in Groupie Doll Stakes triumph at Ellis Park
HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Four years ago, trainer Tom Amoss and owner Joel Politi came to Ellis Park’s signature day of racing and watched one of their fillies announce herself as a divisional threat. On Sunday, the connections again got to see one of their promising distaffers head to the Pea Patch and emerge with a victory they hope is indicative of bigger things to come.
Owensboro selected to host world’s largest Geocaching event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro has been chosen to host the GeoWoodstock event on Memorial Day Weekend May 22-28, 2023. According to a press release, this is the world’s largest Geocaching event. GeoWoodstock has become an annually celebrated event that continues to grow in global attendance. As the original mega-event, GeoWoodstock attendance is a must for a geocacher’s journey.
Evansville water crews switching disinfectant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second disinfectant switch of the year is set to happen Monday in Evansville. Water crews will temporarily switch the disinfectant used. That means customers may notice a slight change in the odor of your tap water. This is a standard practice to keep water mains...
Daviess County announces… Back to School!
Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) announced August 11 that they would be going back to school on August 15. The first day back for a while had been postponed due to a software issue that affected the bus transportation routing.
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Evansville. It happened on East Mulberry Street late last night. Weinbach Avenue is still closed near Wednesday’s explosion site, but those who live in the area were able to get their first glance at their homes over the weekend.
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
USI's Archaeology Field School makes dreams come true at Fort Ouiatenon
With lifetime dreams of becoming an archaeologist and a passion for ancient history, Emily Willis, Spring ‘22 graduate and anthropology major, wanted to get her hands dirty in an actual archaeological dig. During her time at USI, Willis studied anthropology and gained experience in the field through classes and lab work. However, she never got the chance to participate in an actual dig. This summer, her dream came true when she and four other USI students were given the opportunity to attend a field school with Dr. Michael Strezewski, USI Associate Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. H. Kory Cooper, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Purdue University.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just days since the deadly explosion occurred on Weinbach Avenue, the painful memories are still fresh for those in the surrounding neighborhood, and it may take a long time before their lives return to normal. But leaders with Olivet Community Church and Oak Hill Bible Fellowship...
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
