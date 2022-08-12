Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy corporate and foundation gifts almost $8 million during first six months of 2022
Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation awarded more than $7.9 million in shareholder contributions to 565 nonprofit organizations throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas during the first half of this year. More than half of the contributions went toward organizations that support bill payment assistance for residential customers, education...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas manages only five $600 winners in Friday Mega Millions drawing
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $82 million ($47.1...
