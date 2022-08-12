Read full article on original website
Jane Lynch accused of ‘sexism’ and ‘misogyny’ after suggesting women speak in lower voice pitch on podcasts
Jane Lynch has sparked criticism after suggesting that women should consider lowering their “pitch” when recording podcasts because their “voices can get into the annoying area if it gets too high”.The Glee star, 62, shared her recommendation on Twitter on Monday and prefaced the tweet by noting that she “loves women” and that she is a woman. “I love women. I AM a woman. Our voices are higher than men’s voices. Women’s voices can get into the annoying area if it gets too high. If you’re doing a podcast, consider lowering your pitch a tad,” she wrote. “If you think...
ABC News Correspondent James Longman Marries Alex Brannan in London: 'Mr. and Mr.'
ABC News correspondent James Longman is officially married to his partner, Alex Brannan. The British journalist, 36, and his former fiancé tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday after being engaged for a little over two years. The happy couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary of being together in January.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
Dave Chappelle Talks ‘Chappelle Show’ Struggles, Kanye West On ‘Drink Champs’
A new Drink Champs episode featuring Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, and rap duo Black Star was released on Sunday (Aug. 14). The comedian initially requested that the episode—which was initially teased before the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings earlier this year—be shelved in observance of the tragedies. The surfaced episode was filmed at Chappelle’s Ohio venue, The Shack. The comedian, who described The Shack as “a home for our culture,” shared that the venue was the last place he saw DMX before his passing in 2021. Located inside an old car garage Chappelle purchased and renovated locations years back, numerous...
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
