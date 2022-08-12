Jane Lynch has sparked criticism after suggesting that women should consider lowering their “pitch” when recording podcasts because their “voices can get into the annoying area if it gets too high”.The Glee star, 62, shared her recommendation on Twitter on Monday and prefaced the tweet by noting that she “loves women” and that she is a woman. “I love women. I AM a woman. Our voices are higher than men’s voices. Women’s voices can get into the annoying area if it gets too high. If you’re doing a podcast, consider lowering your pitch a tad,” she wrote. “If you think...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO